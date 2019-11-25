‘Watermelon Sugar,’ Harry Styles

Now that fall is winding to a close and winter is on the horizon, our gray-filled days are only getting shorter. As winter approaches, it gets harder for me to get out of my cozy bed, especially when it's still dark outside, and I bundle up in an attempt to survive the biting Seattle cold.
The holiday season is a wonderful time, but in periods of cold like this, I long for the warmth and sunshine of summer. That's why I've been listening to "Watermelon Sugar," the newest track by Harry Styles, on repeat.
From the opening line, "Tastes like strawberries / On a summer evening," this song evokes wistful feelings for better weather and the carefree attitude that accompanies it. The simple, catchy chorus, consisting of the words "watermelon sugar high," does a great job returning you to happy memories of the warmer months. It's easy to lose yourself in Styles' desire for summer to come around again, especially now, when dead week and finals are just around the corner.
The ideas and feelings that "Watermelon Sugar" induces might be seen as oddly out of place as the cold weather moves in, but I wouldn't expect anything less unusual from an artist prone to surprising people — his first solo single was nearly six minutes long.
"Watermelon Sugar" is upbeat, quirky, and a perfect snippet of what we can expect from Styles' second studio album, “Fine Line.” It's the perfect song to listen to on a warm day, but until then, you can listen to it while trudging to class through the cold weather, waiting for the day the sun will come around again.
