Echosmith performs confetti-filled show at The Neptune

Rarely do the nautical-themed walls of The Neptune reverberate with the same energy that they carried throughout Echosmith’s set Sunday night.
Oversized stadium drums became the heartbeat of the show, as the heavy percussion of the song “Stuck” vibrated the old theater’s proscenium arch.
The pop-rock trio of siblings, famous for their 2013 hit, “Cool Kids,” brought fun, excitement, and much needed encouragement from sunny Southern California to the gloomy Seattle winter as the crowd pressed up against the stage and sang along until nearly midnight.
Singer-songwriter Jayden Bartels opened the show, playing her ukulele and dancing to a handful of acoustic songs that carried lyrics laden with heartbreak.
The supporting band Weathers took their set in an entirely different direction, coloring the night in deeper tones with stand-out tracks like “I’m Not Ok,” “Problems,” and “Dirty Money,” the latter of which evoked a pop-punk fondness reminiscent of early Panic! At The Disco.
Echosmith jumped right into their set without holding anything back. When the confetti balloons fell at the chorus of their first song of the night — what might’ve been taken as a gimmick — was actually a celebration of their third-to-last show of their Lonely Generation Tour.
Lead vocalist Sydney Sierota took full ownership over the confetti-covered stage, donning a pink jumper as she inspired crowd participation in each song.
At the start of the love-struck “Bright,” she called on the audience to pull out their lighters, or rather, their cellphone lights.
“Maybe they won’t let you bring lighters in here,” Sydney said, laughing. “So we’ll bring down the fun, not fire.”
“Everybody Cries” was a more lyrical, reflective bridge to the band’s otherwise upbeat repertoire, and it underscored the family dynamic driving their creative processes.
“We are a family, and we make music together,” Sydney said as she welcomed her father, Jeffery David, to join the band at the keys.
The family carried the chorus together: “If you're lonely then I'm lonely too / If you're broken then I'm broke like you / So dry your eyes, you're not alone.”
The eldest brother, Noah Sierota, crisscrossed the stage throughout the show in a striking blue jumpsuit which coordinated perfectly with the pastel color palette splashed throughout the production.
But it was the drummer and youngest brother, Graham Sierota, whose steady, subtle, and contagious smile carried the message of the song throughout the night.
All the while, Sydney Sierota was effervescent in her speeches between songs.
“Knowing you are not alone is essential to getting through something,” Sydney said. “Love on each other.”
The encore finally brought the crowd its favorites: “Cool Kids,” from the group’s debut album, which topped the “Billboard Hot 100” the year of its release, and the title track of their new release, “Lonely Generation.”
“I am grateful for the process,” Sydney said of the band’s long-awaited album.
And although they named the tour after the album, there was nothing lonely about it.
From here, the band heads south to San Francisco, then to Los Angeles.
Reach contributing writer Austin Van Der Veen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avanderbean
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
