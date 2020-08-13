Staff Picks: 8/10-8/16

What we’re watching
Andy Chia, writer (@GrandBaconBaron)
I first watched “Community” back when it was still airing on NBC. Back then, part of the excitement was not knowing whether the show would be cancelled after each season. But with all six seasons now on Netflix, I’m getting to experience it again.
While the show is classified as a comedy, the plot of each episode varies wildly. One episode might be a parody of “Pulp Fiction” or “My Dinner with Andre,” while another episode might mirror a true crime drama like “Law and Order.”
The show never settles for a laugh track or any particular genre of film or television. Every joke fits the narrative theme of being at (community) college: a time where every feeling, experience, and day is surreal.
Now that I’ve experienced bizarre sit-down dinners, all-nighters where we chugged Red Bull, and the time spent chatting with friends, it makes the show much more relevant to my life.
If anything, I have a greater appreciation for the show’s message of appreciating what you have while you have it.
What we’re listening to
Joshua Lee, writer (@theleejosh)
“Lo-fi music” is a term that has evolved over the years, going from tunes with analog quirks and imperfections to elaborate electronic tracks. Marking a return to that original definition of “low fidelity” music is Joshua Lee Turner’s “Public Life,” released Aug. 7.
In contrast to his first album, 2019’s studio-recorded “As Good a Place as Any,” Turner’s contemporary folk “Public Life” was recorded entirely in his New York apartment, with Turner himself as the sole instrumentalist. With tracks ranging from the energetic “Nebraska Dreams” to the solemn, heartfelt “319” (my personal favorite), “Public Life” is a reflection of burgeoning success and artistry in the modern day.
Turner’s many skills and inspirations are worn on his sleeve. The Kottke-esque “Introduction,” as well as his elaborate, virtuoso guitar on every track on the album, show a natural evolution from his humble beginnings on YouTube.
Speaking of which, the whole album in video form has been uploaded on Turner’s long-running YouTube channel. For people like me who love seeing music performed live, the video album is an absolute godsend.
While “Public Life” has hints of Paul Simon, Nick Drake, Leo Kottke, Paul McCartney, and many others, it is distinctly Josh Turner; it’s amazing to see an artist grow into themselves in real-time. If you like ‘60s/’70s music, you should check out “Public Life,” as well as Turner’s other work with the folk duo The Other Favorites.
What we’re reading
Tatum Lindquist, writer (@TatumLindquist)
I'm falling in love with science fiction all over again as I read Ted Chiang's "Story of Your Life and Others.” An award-winning short story collection, each piece flows into the next in a circular rhythm as we see worlds and characters — both familiar and strange — confront sudden change. With such a technical yet soulful writing style, Chiang explores a different shade of science fiction, pulling at the edges of human knowledge and existence.
One of my favorites, "Division by Zero," seamlessly meshes mathematical applications and proofs, mental health, and decaying romance within Renee, a mathematics professor and prodigy grappling to reason out her work as she keeps coming up with contradicting answers.
The collection also includes the short story "Story of Your Life," which is the basis for the sci-fi thriller "Arrival" where a linguist works to communicate with aliens and learn their language. Mind-bending yet elegantly structured, "Story of Your Life" (like the rest of his collection) does not shy away from complexities and technical language while drawing out the humanity and suspense in it all.
As I confront my own sudden changes in my life during this pandemic, "Stories of Your Life and Others," while fantastical in its larger-than-life scenes, grounds me in this bittersweet balance of human resilience and downfall. I do not read this collection to escape from reality, but rather, to find it.
