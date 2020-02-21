‘Ip Man,’ dir. Wilson Yip

Like most people in the United States, the first time I ever saw Donnie Yen was in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” where he plays Chirrut Îmwe, a blind warrior who fights storm troopers armed with laser guns by hitting them with a stick.
As I watched Yen fly around the screen, a friend called him “the dude from ‘Ip Man.’” At first I thought it must be some sort of Asian superhero film, and it kind of is.
“Ip Man” is the semi-biographical tale of Ip Man, a grandmaster in wing chun, a southern Chinese style of kung fu, and the teacher of former UW student Bruce Lee.
The movie is set against the backdrop of the Second Sino-Japanese War, during the World War II era, and takes place in Foshan, where Ip goes from being a highly respected wing chun teacher to a poor coal miner. But when his fellow masters start disappearing, Ip comes face-to-face with a Japanese general who challenges him to a public match.
Like any good origin story, Ip must decide whether to step up and accept his responsibility to be a symbol and icon for the oppressed people of China, or keep his head down and protect his family.
Even with a fantastic supporting cast that includes Gordan Lam, Fan Siu-wong, Lynn Hung, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, and Tenma Shibuya, Yen is undoubtedly the star. He plays Ip to perfection, portraying him as a steady, calm character who is passionate about his craft. However, as the film goes on and the wing chun master must face down adversaries on all sides, his anger can be felt just under surface, waiting to emerge.
And then it does. If you’ve seen anything about this movie, it’s probably some of the iconic fight scenes on YouTube. Director Wilson Yip continues the tradition of fantastic martial arts camera work in Chinese film, and the choreography assembled by Hong Kong action cinema veteran Sammo Hung and Tony Leung Siu-hung is incredible to watch.
Want to see Ip fight a master with a sword using just a feather? No problem. Can we see him participate in a 10-on-1 fight? Of course. Can we watch an entirely different type of martial arts, like karate? Sure thing.
Yet the movie also touches on deeper themes than just martial arts, giving a brief glimpse into the brutal Japanese invasion of China. Ip must decide how to protect his family while also being an inspiration to his people.
Though the story is slightly fictionalized, it presents a compelling narrative that will have you hooked long after the fighting is over.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
