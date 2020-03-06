Members of the Recovery Cafe explore composition as a form of healing

Members of the “Safe Space Writers Circle” utilize writing as a means to explore identity and past experiences to further articulate their own beliefs and ideals, the ultimate goal being a process that aids in healing and personal discovery.
Headed by Anna Bálint, a public and collegiate educator who holds an MFA in creative writing, the group works out of the Recovery Cafe. The organization is dedicated to serving those affected by mental illness, homelessness, and addiction, with an emphasis on healing and an understanding that members have many gifts to be shared.
The “Voices and Faces of Recovery” exhibit is comprised of 13 pieces of writing all revolving around the theme of memory, with each written piece accompanied by a headshot of the author with the exception of one. Though no author biographies are present, Bálint stated that the contributors to the exhibit all had quite diverse backgrounds, whether it be their level of education, socioeconomic background, or region they considered home.
Yet all these different people have undergone some kind of trauma, and by matching the face with the writing, the exhibit aims to humanize the process of healing.
“When someone writes stories or poems born out of their life experience they discover/rediscover something about themselves in the process,” Bálint said in a memo. “Writing in this way helps make sense of a painful past while also reconnecting with lost or forgotten moments of joy that can help free someone from a tangle of past hurts.”
The pieces varied in content and tone, ranging from the warm nostalgia of Donald Butler’s “My Day With Dad,” a story recounting the only time he met his father, to the stress of Cathleen Knutson’s “Unexpected guest,” in which she recounts a home invasion during a psychotic episode.
Stories allow readers to share a level of intimacy with an author they’ve never met. With words conveying a sincere vulnerability, it becomes apparent that what they’re viewing is something unmistakably real.
“Joy is not something to reach for, it’s something to dive into,” Shelley Minden wrote in her excerpt, “Message from My Mother.” “To marvel at from within. I had to be dead to learn that. The Same might be true for you.”
Writing, as it turns out, can be pretty cathartic when there is so much left unsaid on a daily basis. Each piece in the exhibit is worth reading as they stand to represent the myriad invisible trials and experiences that form our character.
Hosted at the UW School of Social Work, “Voices and Faces of Recovery” will be on display until March 13.
Reach writer Aaron Kerschner at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lemons_at_last
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.