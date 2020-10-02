Ingredients for joy

There are very few truly universal human experiences. I was recently struck by this realization as I sat around a table with a group of my friends. Surrounding me were the daughter of Cambodian immigrants; an orphan from China; a first-generation college student; the white, middle-class son of a Boeing engineer; and other friends with similarly unique stories and life experiences. Despite our myriad of differences, we were united by what we were sharing: a meal.
Food is something that we all have in common. Regardless of our backgrounds, cultures, or experiences, we all eat. Food is a powerful thing. Food is love. Food is memory. Food has the power to transport us back in time, to a treasured childhood memory, or to remind us of our roots.
Without fail, the taste of cherry chocolate ice cream reminds me of my deceased grandfather and the many times we would sneak bowls of it together when my parents weren’t looking. The smell of California black olives reminds me of Thanksgivings spent with my family, where bowls of olives were always a fixture. Chili makes me think of my grandmother; lentil soup reminds me of my mother; and Trader Joe’s lollipops make me remember my childhood best friend.
Food plays a central role in the lives of many, from the expression of culture or the practicing of traditions, to the celebration of childhood nostalgia.
In the spirit of recognizing the power of food as a window into a celebration of identity, I decided to embark on a journey this quarter in the form of a new column: For the Love of Food.
Throughout this quarter, I will be interviewing staff and students at the UW about the importance of a specific dish or food to their life story or culture. I will then attempt to recreate their dish, and outline the recipe and my opinions in this column.
I hope to be able to celebrate the diversity of identities at the UW through food, as well as expand my cooking skills and try new dishes.
Since my goal this quarter is to gain insight into members of the UW community through food, it seems only fitting that I introduce myself through food as well.
Every year, for as long as I can remember, my family has eaten the same dish for breakfast on Christmas morning. Nothing reminds me quite as much of Christmas as the smell of a breakfast casserole wafting through the house. However, far more than just reminding me of the holidays, Ortega egg bake casserole tells the story of the foundations of my family.
My parents met at the UW, where they both attended graduate school, and began dating after working together on a group project for a class they were both taking.
One day, the subject of family recipes came up in conversation, and they realized that both of their mothers cooked the same egg casserole, and both had the same recipe painstakingly handwritten in their cookbooks at home. It was then, according to my father, that he knew their relationship was meant to be.
Now, decades later, my family still eats the same dish every Christmas for breakfast.
The quarter ahead will undoubtedly be strange and likely difficult, but I am excited to undertake the adventure of eating my way through the UW.
