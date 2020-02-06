Seattle Asian Art Museum reopens with sold-out two-day celebration

After $56 million and three years of renovation, the Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM) is set to reopen to the public on the weekend of Feb. 8 with a larger-than-life celebration set to be attended by 10,000 people.
Located in Capitol Hill’s Volunteer Park, the building was the historic site of the original Seattle Art Museum (SAM), which opened at that location in 1933, but later expanded to its current location in downtown Seattle. It was rechristened as the Seattle Asian Art Museum in 1994 as a branch of the SAM, with the intention of dedicating itself to art from different parts of Asia.
Constructed between 1931 and 1933, the museum was built in an art deco style that harkens back to the Depression Era. The building was made with frugality in mind, which means that in addition to the false stone adorning the main entrance hall, the building was in desperate need of both repair and modernization.
“Our design brings the art deco structure back to its origins, but enhanced with new surprises and the three-story addition,” Wendy Pautz, design partner at LMN Architects, said.
In addition to seismic upgrades and a total refresh, the building was expanded to accommodate for larger special exhibits as well as a dedicated conservation center to specifically preserve Asian art, the first of its kind west of the Mississippi. The new expansion on the museum’s east side connects the exhibits inside with the park outside, putting the landscape of the picturesque Volunteer Park in view to museum visitors.
“The new modern gallery and park lobby are built around the tree so that now, everyone in the park can get a sense of what is happening within [the museum],” Pautz said.
The expanded space also means more room for objects from the SAM’s collection of 8,500 pieces of Asian art, many of which have not been seen by the public in many years. The art that is on display, however, only constitutes a fraction of the SAM’s inventory.
“Most museums are unable to show even more than a few percent of their holdings,” Ping Foong, curator of Chinese art at the SAM and UW affiliate associate professor, said. “For the opening, we wanted to show our very best, so we did have to make a selection.”
That being said, there is more on display than before.
The museum is split into several different galleries, all of which have been curated based on different themes, unlike in the past when they were organized by country or time period. With 13 different themes, there is a wide range to see throughout.
Nonetheless, it should be said that a large portion of the museum is dedicated to Buddha statues, which far outnumber other deities that are also on display.
Yet SAAM has again broken from tradition in that the Buddha statues are presented in a more dignified and religiously conscious way; they are not only pedestaled and under bright museum lighting but have Buddhist chants playing in the background to add a spiritual aspect to the viewing.
Though heavy with East Asian art, the museum also has on display works from the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, and is working to expand further regionally as well as through different eras.
“We want to connect with our community and connect to our contemporary viewers, doing so in choosing objects that speak to people today,” Foong said.
Though the two-day reopening celebration has been sold out for weeks, the museum will return to regular hours beginning Feb. 12. Tickets are available online and start at $9.99 for students.
Reach writer Timothy Phung at arts@dailyuw.com.
