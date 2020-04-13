Staff Picks: 4/13-4/19

What we're watching
Amid coronavirus, my roommates and I have been searching for a good way to laugh off the stress of the world outside. Our solace has come in the form of “30 Rock,” starring Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin. The show is a ridiculous behind-the-scenes look into a fictional sketch comedy show, giving off some serious satirical “Saturday Night Live” vibes.
The show’s seven seasons follow head writer Liz Lemon, played by Fey, and executive Jack Donaghy, played by Baldwin, as they navigate their crazy work environment with the team of sketch writers, actors, and other NBC employees at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. There is no shortage of dirty one-liners and sour jokes that rub you the wrong way, but the show has redeeming hints of feminism and true criticism of politics and real world events.
The best part about this outrageously addicting cringe comedy is that it’s streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime, so those student subscriptions might finally come in handy.
The first song on my “spring 2020” playlist, and what I have been aggressively listening to on repeat for the past week (no thanks to TikTok), is the young and spunky Benee’s “Supalonely,” featuring the aloof and whimsical flow of Gus Dapperton on the bridge. Though released in November, the track only recently came to my attention as a warm and sparkling welcome to the sunshine season. Now, my housemates and I have been blasting it on our giant speaker in our front yard for the entire block to hear. Seriously, our neighbors are probably sick of it, but we’re not!
Benee spends her freestyle-esque song musing over loneliness in style. The track’s light and floaty synthesizer groovily bounces off the shoulder-moving, head-bobbing, boogie-inducing beat, making me want to dance in my kitchen alone (exactly what Benee herself does in the music video).
Gus Dapperton’s iconically weird lyricism oddly complements Benee’s unfiltered musings, evoking a sense of self-acceptance and joy despite their shared loneliness, dousing the upbeat track in glittery swag and proud self-expression. The unapologetic uniqueness of both artists on the track make it a young-spirited and colorful summer jam that makes you want to sing in the shower and have a quarantine dance party.
During in-between seasons of my life, I have to give myself an ultimatum to deal with the books left half finished on my nightstand: either finish it or resolve to stop reading it all together. One book I have been excited to return to this quarantine is Clarice Lispector’s “The Passion According to G.H.”
Somewhere in between philosophy, poetry, and fiction, Lispector extends the mundane situation of a single character’s reflection on crushing a cockroach in a wardrobe for the entirety of the book. While the plot does not develop beyond the death of the cockroach, the narrator, named G.H., finds the event to be a revelatory moment in her investigation of identity, form, and the non-self.
In the book, Lispector plays with language in a way that provokes feeling the pooling anxiety of this moment differently. The narrator muses, “I want nowness without decorating it with a future that will redeem it or with a hope — up to now what hope wanted in me was merely to sidestep nowness.” While there is something existentially concerning about everyday life in general, the magnitude of change due to the cultural impacts of coronavirus create space to potentially shift our relationship to the now and to the future, raising questions of how we can better feel the world itself without holding onto synthetic fixity. Lispector’s experimental use of language and narration help guide such inquiry.
So, if you are looking for considerations of the “prehuman divine life” to cope with our current crisis, join me in engaging with this beautiful piece of Brazillian literature.
