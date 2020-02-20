What’s the move?

Super Smash Bros. is the household game for nerds of any variety today. Whether you’re a memer who goes into a match as Falco praying you hit the infamous down taunt into down smash combo, or genuinely know how to juggle on the same character, Smash is the standard for modern fighting games.
The latest rendition of the game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (SSBU), has been deemed the unofficial perfection of the series, selling over 17.6 million copies as of December of 2019 since its release a year prior. With a highly competitive pro scene — the largest roster out of all Smash games so far — and new characters consistently released through the game’s purchasable Fighters Pass, Smash is constantly putting out new content.
The game’s first Fighters Pass has been a huge place of debate. Fans have constantly begged the game’s director and designer Masahiro Sakurai to add new characters to the game. Fans have requested characters like Master Chief from the “Halo” series, Steve from “Minecraft,” and in some cases, Shaggy from “Scooby Doo.” Up until now, Nintendo has been using the first Fighters Pass to include third party characters like Joker from “Persona 5” and Banjo and Kazooie from “Banjo-Kazooie.”
While the Smash community has been exceedingly supportive of the characters released on the first Fighters Pass, the game’s most recent addition, Byleth from “Fire Emblem (FE): Three Houses,” left the community divided.
“It was definitely a shock,” Washington Gaming Association President Kyle Dukelow said. “I wasn’t expecting it. I think everybody was expecting this really hype reveal, but then it was just Byleth and a lot of people were unpleasantly surprised.”
For some context, Byleth is the protagonist of “FE: Three Houses,” the newest game in the series, and the eighth FE character to be added to SSBU. Most fans formed an opinion on each new character’s addition after they were announced, but now that Byleth has been available for a couple of weeks and the community has figured out how they play, we’re going to take a look at Byleth as a fighter and a character in Smash.
First, let’s take a look at how they play. Before we start, a little disclaimer: I am an average player in Smash and mostly play pseudo-heavies like Ike and Dr. Mario. Overall, Byleth is pretty fun to play. Their style is overall different from other FE characters’ fast and spammy playstyles.
Byleth operates as a semi-floaty, mid-weight fighter. Their kit is diverse, having a wide variety of tools, second only to Link. Each one of Byleth’s special moves and aerials are tied to a form of their main weapon, the Sword of the Creator.
The bow, Failnaught, is a hard-hitting, charged shot with a high risk because of the long charge time, but has a high reward because of how early it knocks out opponents. The spear, Areadbhar, uses a wide sweeping attack that deals more damage at the end of the spear compared to the shaft. The axe, Aymr, has an extremely long charge time, but gives Byleth super armor and deals a lot of damage. As an average player, I enjoy Byleth. Their kit is different, but works really well when you’re on a roll. For more consistent tournament players, Byleth is fun, but doesn’t offer much else.
“In terms of their kit, I’d say they’re more interesting than other FE characters,” senior Alex Miramontes said. “It’s not the greatest kit, but it's fun to come up with new ideas and just how they use them.”
Where Byleth seems to fail is their inclusion as another seemingly personality-less FE lord type. A constant, but incredibly true, joke about FE characters in Smash is that their entire personality can be summarized in one sentence: “I fight for my friends.” While this phrase only belongs to Ike, each of Ike’s, Chrom’s, and Marth’s personality descriptions mention how much they love to fight along with allies despite each of them doubting their own abilities as a leader. While Byleth doesn’t fit into this repetitive, boring mold as another FE lord, Byleth is boring in their own way.
Usually, an FE character can be fit into a pretty general archetype. However, Byleth doesn’t fit into any existing FE character archetypes for one big reason: They were written without a personality. The first line in Byleth’s personality description on the FE wiki is “Byleth has a very subdued personality and has difficulty expressing emotion.” While this is fine for a role playing game like FE, where the main character is intended to act as an avenue for the player, this doesn’t really work for a fighting game. As a player, it feels like you’re operating a blank character model with a slightly better than mediocre kit.
So what’s the verdict with Byleth?
Byleth’s inclusion to the SSBU roster is fine, but disappointing. In general, fans are tired. Yes, their kit is different from other FE characters, but overall, Byleth is just another FE character.
