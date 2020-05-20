Northwest SHARE expands schedule for free vegetarian food truck in the U-District

Three blocks north of campus on the Ave, a bright yellow food truck emblazoned with the words “Peace, Happiness and Love” distributes free, healthy vegetarian food four nights a week to anyone in need.
An integral part of Northwest SHARE, a community organization that promotes the arts, sustainability, and peace, the food truck has been serving the U-District for three years.
Operations director Don Porterfield has been with Northwest SHARE since its inception.
“In 2001 I was taking a walk with my friend Harry [Terhainain], and [he] told me it had always been his dream to open a free restaurant,” Porterfield said.
Harry Terhainian, Porterfield’s friend and founder of Northwest SHARE, then pointed at a vacant storefront that was for lease, where they would open a free vegetarian restaurant the following year.
After almost 13 years in the brick and mortar location, Northwest SHARE decided to make a change.
“There is a saying, if the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain,” Porterfield said.
In 2015, Northwest SHARE decided that their mission would be better served if they could bring food directly to the people it targeted, so they sold the restaurant and began saving for a food truck.
Since it opened in 2018, the food truck can be found in the courtyard just south of the University Heights Center on Saturday evenings.
The truck is mostly staffed by volunteers from the Vedic Cultural Center (VCC) in Sammamish. The VCC is a community center that promotes Vedic arts, languages, and music, as well as functioning as a place of worship. The Vedas are a body of scriptures that are some of the oldest in Hinduism.
Although the food truck serves all people, it is targeted at Seattle’s most vulnerable populations: people experiencing homelessness and unemployment, artists, and students.
“It’s hard being homeless in Seattle,” Karim, a first-time patron of the food truck, said. “There’s just no kindness. What’s important is compassion for your fellow man.”
Northwest SHARE is also dedicated to members of the animal community. The food truck serves vegetarian food because the organization believes that a vegetarian diet is healthier and more eco-friendly, as well as more cost-effective.
“Animals are to be protected and cared for, not murdered to be eaten,” Porterfield said.
The plates typically consist of flatbread, soup, curry, rice, and a dessert. Due to the positive response in the community, a second food truck is currently being refurbished so that Northwest SHARE can expand their reach.
“We were contacted by the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association,” Porterfield said. “And they said they would like our help with some of the low-income populations there.”
The truck usually can’t operate while the community center is open. But, now that it’s closed due to COVID-19, they’re able to serve on a more frequent schedule. The Northwest SHARE food truck has upped their service to four days a week.
“The response has been great,” Porterfield said. “We’ve been handing out over 100 plates every night.”
In addition to more patrons, Porterfield said that their customers have shown more appreciation than ever through handwritten notes that are handed to the truck staff.
“These rewards have nothing to do with money,” Porterfield said.“But they are the type that fill us with joy.”
The food truck is currently operating in front of the University Heights Center on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
Reach contributing writer Victoria Park at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mermaidforthis1
