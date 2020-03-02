The uncertain future of humanities education

Every year, thousands of undergraduate students compete for coveted spots in STEM-related fields such as computer science, nursing, and engineering. But where does that leave students who want to major in linguistics or classics? Or want to take an elective to bury their nose in some Foucault for a quarter or two?
According to many professors in the humanities division, a gradual dwindling of resources over the years has made this an enormous challenge.
The number of humanities majors at the UW has decreased by 45% in just the past seven years. The 12 majors in the humanities division have graduated fewer students combined than individual majors like biology and communications. Classics, the study of Ancient Greek and Roman cultures, has been a staple of higher education since the Middle Ages, yet only 15 students graduated with a Classics major last year.
What’s behind this drop?
The financial crisis of 2008 is largely to blame. In 2000, student tuition funded just 29% of the UW’s operating budget. After 2008, state funding was cut and tuition rose to fund 63% of the budget in 2020. This has increased the pressure for students to pick more career-oriented majors as opposed to humanities majors that don’t have a job title in their name.
In turn, this has created a vicious cycle where UW students opt to not take humanities classes, the humanities department receives less funding, and then fewer opportunities are available for students to take these courses that open students’ eyes to the possibility of majoring in the humanities.
“The university has very few ways of balancing its budget,” Paul S. Atkins, department chair and professor of Asian Languages & Literature, said. “Intellectually, there’s always spots that we need to cover … but there’s a balancing act that goes on between us and the deans about the budget and whether there’s money to pay for it.”
This vicious cycle of budget cuts and fewer humanities students was exacerbated by the consolidation of advisers in humanities departments, an upcoming change announced last November.
“With the cuts, what we see is that fewer people are interested,” Carrie Matthews, a lecturer in the English department, said. “If you can’t get in to talk to an adviser and there’s no support, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
The increased privatization of funding, Matthews says, also means that the university has more leeway in deciding where funds go. More often than not, the humanities get ignored in the funding decision-making process.
“This institution seems to be run by UW Medicine and a STEM focus, and I just worry that the humanities are not being intellectually respected,” Matthews said.
____
Studying the humanities over fields like business or technology doesn’t have to be a dichotomy of picking passion over financial stability. Only 27% of college graduates have a job strictly related to their college major.
In fact, if one wants to argue for the economic practicality of a humanities education, many aspects make it an excellent career choice. The critical thinking and communication skills that a rigorous humanities education provides can also be incredibly useful to pre-graduate students — both for pre-professional training and for lifelong wisdom as highly educated professionals.
For example, according to the American Association of Medical Colleges, humanities majors are among those who score highest on the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT) — just third after math and physical science majors, and, ironically, higher than students who study biological or health sciences. Studies have also shown that physicians who study the humanities have higher levels of empathy, wisdom, and self-efficacy than those who do not.
“We’ve had a lot of philosophy, history, and literature students … doing really well with [the] MCAT and going into medical school,” Gordana Crnković, a Slavic Languages & Literatures professor, said. “And they were very happy that they had that philosophy, history, or literature training and they keep reading, and they’re just the physicians who really read a lot.”
Crnković emphasized that knowledge of the humanities is especially crucial to the functioning of a healthy society, and that with a shortage of humanities majors, we’re potentially facing a dark age.
“[The humanities allows for] this whole chain of lifelong education that makes you into a full person able to actually try to understand what’s happening in the world,” Crnković said. “If there’s not substantial training in literature, and in the tools of language that literature that really teaches … people might be much more susceptible and uncritical to rhetorical persuasion, say, by politicians.”’
___
Another concern with the cuts to humanities funding is the decline in language classes offered. Despite Vietnamese being the third most commonly spoken language in Washington state after English and Spanish, only 22 spots were offered for the introductory class last Autumn. According to Atkins, students have had difficulties getting into Japanese and Korean language classes because there aren’t enough seats to meet the demand. Spaces in Russian classes have dropped by nearly 50% in the past 10 years — a particularly concerning statistic when language barriers were among several roots of a measles outbreak among post-Soviet immigrant communities in Clark County last year.
Thanks to efforts from passionate individuals, the situation for the humanities isn’t completely dire. Last year, Sanskrit courses were almost cut due to a lack of state funding, but were revived via private donations by concerned community members through the Friends of Sanskrit fund. Thai courses were cut as their own department, but will now be taught under the Jackson School. ASUW recently passed a bill to delay the consolidation of humanities advisers.
But these last-ditch efforts are Band-Aids on bullet holes. Unless more substantial, preventive change is implemented, the pattern will persist. What’s the solution?
According to Matthews, the university needs to assuage students’ hesitancy to major in the humanities due to financial uncertainties by making a stronger effort to highlight humanities alumni accomplishments.
“I don’t think UW has done a very good job of countering the panic that’s caused by our economic inequality, that college is about job preparation,” Matthews said. “I don’t know how you make that case other [than] by enabling it to happen in students seeing other students … and I think that’s one of the reasons advisers are so important. Talking to students, finding out what they’re doing — I don’t know if we’ll have a way to get that data. I don’t think we’ll know two years from now what our English majors come out to do.”
Crnković agrees, but adds that the issue also needs to be addressed at a broader, more systemic level in all education, not just college. It’s hard to get students interested in the humanities at a college level when they haven’t been exposed much to them before entering college.
“A lot of pre-college education has really moved away from teaching art and humanities — civics, literature, art, history — into really focusing on standardized testing that is mostly developed for STEM subjects,” Crnković said. “We … have a problem with students coming in with much less training and education just in basic history, philosophy, literature, reading, and writing.”
But if the humanities are to be saved, we don’t have to sit around and hope for society to get better. Along with ASUW bills and individual students standing up against advising consolidation, students can continue to fight for what’s important to them.
“Students have a lot of power at this school,” Matthews said. “Faculty don’t have the same power that you do collectively.”
