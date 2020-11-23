From cartoons to contemporary art, the Henry reads between the lines with ‘Still Motion’

You probably know the image, or at least some version of it: a horse in mid-gallop with a rider on its back, followed by a similar image, and then another, and another, until four rows of the horse's changing gait fill the frame.
This iconic creation by photographer Eadweard Muybridge kicked off a series of works highlighting artistic expressions of movement in the Henry Art Gallery's latest Re/Frame program, "Still Motion," which took place online Nov. 19.
The Muybridge piece, "Gallop; thoroughbred bay horse, Bouquet, 1884-1885," with its relatively straightforward expression of motion, was a natural starting point for the program.
Ironically, Muybridge's original intention wasn't to illustrate the idea of movement, but rather to deconstruct it. Hired by then-California governor and racehorse breeder Leland Stanford, the photographer sought to capture or freeze the stages of a horse's gait and pinpoint the moment at which all four of the animal's feet were off the ground which, at the time, was a controversy known as the "unsupported transit." Muybridge succeeded in this effort and used the series of images to create the first motion picture — or maybe the first gif is more accurate.
But is there artistic motion in the filmstrip-like still of the horse? Or is the viewer relying on a learned technique of sinistrodextral directionality — the ability to "read'' something that's written from left to right, in this case, a series of images — to assemble the frames and rows into something that's understood as movement?
Ann Poulson, associate curator of collections for the Henry and facilitator of the Re/Frame program, said that our ability or tendency to interpret tactics used to convey motion may be connected to some kind of learned skill.
"With the constraints of a two-dimensional image to show motion, [we] rely so heavily on … artistic conventions that we have been trained to read a certain way," Poulson said.
Poulson explained that lines used to represent movement are often successful because this pattern tends to be familiar for most of us. Think of a squiggly line above a cartoon character's head when they're feeling dizzy, or the bounding arches that follow a hopping bunny in a comic strip. Many of us begin learning to read patterns indicating motion in a flat image as early as we learn to read. According to Poulson, this ability to understand certain patterns helps us to interpret what we're seeing in more complex works of art.
"We use those things [that] we learned as kids, and look at them in a new way as adults with these much more complicated, nuanced images that show all sorts of things — compressed motion, compressed time and events, [and] progressions," Poulson said.
The intention of the artist also plays into how we perceive or sense motion in artwork. The pieces selected for "Still Motion" presented different ways to think about what the artist was trying to accomplish or communicate and how their vision translated.
John Baldessari's "Rollercoaster" features a deconstructed black-and-white image of the classic ride with a cart of exalted fair-goers just beginning their descent from the crest. The parabolic trajectory of the rollercoaster is playfully emphasized with a wavy line, divided into different colored sections. While the line creates a sense of direction, it also seems to pay homage to the principles of physics that make up so much of the designed world around us.
Other expressions of motion were more chaotic and relied less on a single line. In the oil painting "The Empty Stadium," artist Faris McReynold depicts a figure falling to the ground, legs bent awkwardly as their head and torso are concealed by a mysterious cloud. The white mass conveys an energy of chaos — think a small explosion or a swarm of bees — a feeling which is only accentuated by the grand stillness of the stadium's empty seats.
Poulson said she noticed that participants often experienced a felt sense of motion from the more chaotic images versus a conceptual experience of motion in the comparatively orderly works.
"I think that there's a really big contrast," Poulson said. "Which is kind of why I liked starting out with the Muybridge image, because that is very progressive, it's one after the other, it's careful, clean shots of motion … but I've also noticed that with motion, the chaos in those images is very powerful in helping you feel the motion."
Other selected works for the program included Hiroshi Sugimoto's "Bay of Sagami, Atami," where the photographer's long exposure captures moving water as a foggy veil of white; "Dancers" by Nancy Spero, a lively and cathartic portrayal of women shaping their bodies through dance; and Iwao Miyanaga and Kazumi Kurigami's 1973 advertisement poster, "Blue Dot," a calm and spacious beach scene disrupted by an enthusiastic swimmer diving toward the sand.
The final Re/Frame program of the year, "All Together Now," will take place Dec. 17 with midday and evening sessions. Poulson curated the program, which will feature images of groups gathering, as a hopeful ending note to a year where physical distancing has left many feeling isolated.
"I think we will all see [those images] with a whole different perspective than we would have at this time last year," Poulson said.
Reach writer Rachael Sage Payne at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RogueRachael
