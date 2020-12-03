Ghosts from the Penthouse: Seattle’s forgotten jazz club

Editor's note: Real Thing: A Sonic History of Seattle is a bi-weekly series looking back on hallmark performances and artist releases in our region.
A few years ago, I dragged my sister and her boyfriend to dinner at Tula’s, an elegant jazz club nestled in Belltown. Although we felt alienated by the expensive entrees and prohibition on talking, we marveled at the pianist’s performance and vowed to return sometime when we could enjoy our meal without the assistance of our parents’ credit card — maybe even splurge on a bottle of red wine.
Sadly, Tula’s closed not long after — another victim to the proliferation of characterless high-rises and condos. While not widely known for its contributions to the world of jazz, Seattle once hosted an energetic and fruitful jazz scene centered around a handful of clubs and theaters that are concentrated in the Jackson Street neighborhood.
The Penthouse, the most famous and productive of these venues, fell victim, like Tula’s, to urban growth, reduced to rubble and replaced with a parking garage after seven years of operation.
Charlie Puzzo, a former bartender, opened the Penthouse on the first floor of a former Pioneer Square hotel in 1962, capitalizing on the revival of Seattle nightlife in preparation for the World’s Fair that summer.
With recessed lighting, a brick wall running behind the stage that produced excellent acoustics, and bunny-shaped pillars (a cue from the then-popular Playboy clubs), the Penthouse made for an ideal venue for lively evenings and animated jazz.
While only in business until 1968, the Penthouse hosted musical greats including Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Aretha Franklin, and John Coltrane, whose 1965 performance — released in 1971 as “Live In Seattle” — is the Penthouse’s most well-known professionally recorded show. Coltrane’s 1965 show is significant, as it represents a defining moment in which the legendary jazz saxophonist departed from his earlier melodic sound in favor of more atonal and chaotic “free jazz.”
Along with Pharoah Sanders — the experimental artist who influenced Coltrane’s musical evolution — on tenor saxophone, the two musicians wail and moan like a duo of disheveled horses bucking across an unknown galaxy (“Cosmos” and “Out of This World” comprise the first 35 minutes of the record).
If cheerful bebop is more appealing, look no further than the 2019 release “Swinging in Seattle,” a compilation of highlights from Cannonball Adderly’s 1966 and 1967 visits to the Penthouse. While not quite as historic as Coltrane’s “Live In Seattle,” the record is — except for the most masochistic music lovers — worlds more delightful to listen to. Alternating between romantic slow-paced dance fling and nimble solos on songs like “The Girl Next Door” and “The Morning of the Carnival,” Cannonball’s band exhibits a pleasant mix of brave improvisation and palpable melodies.
More treasures from the Penthouse will hopefully surface in future years, as Puzzo’s son, Charlie Puzzo Jr., and Jim Wilke — the astute KING-FM DJ who recorded 350 reel-to-reel tapes of Penthouse performances in the 60s — are working to release some of the memorable shows to the public. “Swinging in Seattle” is a product of this recent effort.
Once the pandemic subsides and the joy of live music returns, consider a visit to Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, one of Seattle’s few remaining jazz clubs. But in the meantime, cook some pasta, open a bottle of wine, and entertain yourself with the ghosts from the Penthouse.
