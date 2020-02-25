Documentary screening at the Henry celebrates an influential period of black independent cinema

Cappuccino movies, or independent movies, allow for an opportunity to tell stories in a different way and about different people. It serves as an alternative to mainstream cinema, creating a space for individuals to speak for themselves as well as their cultural milieu.
“Hollywood films can be referred to as popcorn movies, entertainment movies,” Zeinabu Davis, a filmmaker and professor of communication at University of California San Diego, said. “That’s cool, but there should be a room for cappuccino movies or latte movies.”
At the Henry Art Gallery last Friday, people came together for a film screening and conversation celebrating a special period of black independent film culture, referred to as the L.A. Rebellion.
Facilitated by the members of the Black Cinema Collective, the event included a screening of the documentary “Spirits of Rebellion: Black Cinema from UCLA” directed by Davis, who was also a member of the L.A. Rebellion film movement.
The L.A. Rebellion began with a group of Black filmmakers that studied at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television from the late ‘60s to the late ‘80s. The movement consisted of a community of independent filmmakers who wished to foster an artistic community apart from the Hollywood system, and one that spoke more to the lives of people of color.
Headlined by L.A. Rebellion filmmakers, the documentary is composed of interviews conducted with filmmakers and scholars, clips from their archived films, and Davis’ voice-over. Davis later mentioned that she was actually narrating the story to her daughter.
“I’ve seen the work that has gone into this film, not just her dedication to documenting and telling the story, but her strength needed for shooting and the tremendous patience needed to edit again and again and again as new digital formats arose, new software and existing footage [became] outdated,” Lauren S. Berliner, an associate professor at UW Bothell and Davis’ former student, said.
There’s only one purpose behind all that blood, sweat, and money: to tell stories about a filmmaking community that was, and still is, open to vulnerabilities and strength and to encourage people to have a dialogue about them.
The screening process creates a space for those on and off screen to come together in mutual support to share their thoughts, no matter what community they come from. People engaged in discussions about what it means to create a Black alternative cinema, to reinforce a sense of community through media literacy, and to celebrate one’s culture.
“It’s a very different experience to see a film with an audience than it is to see a film just on your computer or your phone,” Davis said.
During the Q&A, when Davis was asked to describe Black aesthetics, she explained that despite the differences of Black aesthetics in different communities, the unifying force was that all of the communities were trying to make representations of themselves, however that was manifested.
The importance of telling stories through documentation is the driving force behind Davis’ filmmaking. In the interview, she directed that message to students at the UW, empowering them to tell stories about where they come from, who they are, and the people that formed them.
“You are in a place that fosters education as students,” Davis said. “Use this as an opportunity to learn media literacy, or the power of how media can influence us, and use it to influence others.”
Reach reporter Fiona Ye at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Campfiion
