UW Salsa offers free lessons online for spring quarter

With the physical university far away for many of us, clubs and student organizations have found ways to keep a semblance of campus life alive from home. One of them is UW Salsa, a dance club that is offering free online lessons this quarter.
Last Thursday, I went to one of their biweekly lessons, held every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., to see how the club manages through Zoom.
Unsurprisingly, I was the only absolute beginner to brave these online waters. My fear of embarrassment quickly turned to relief after receiving a warm welcome by the 10 or so other members ready to practice their moves.
“We teach two styles of dance,” Jasmine Zettell, an officer for UW Salsa, said. “Salsa on Tuesdays and bachata on Thursdays.”
While salsa is more fast-paced, characterized by spins and turns, bachata leans more on slower, sensual movements. Co-president Sharon Kim led the group’s sixth session of the quarter with a warmup and a choreographed bachata to “Yo Pago Lo Mío” by Sharlene. With everyone in their own home, the dance consisted entirely of shines, dances performed alone.
After the warmup, I had a basic idea for the footwork for the dance, and although I blundered through plenty of the steps, each one I landed felt like incredible progress. Dancing alone in my basement with other online students was a leap out of my comfort zone that easily broke the routine of quarantine.
Like the rest of the university, UW Salsa has improvised since going online.
“It’s not meant to be solely [focused on] shines, so half the session is dancing and half is club bonding,” Zettell said.
Kim stressed the importance of spending time doing social activities over Zoom instead of signing off after the shines.
“Salsa club isn’t just about dancing, it’s about building friends and community,” Kim said.
That community is ever growing. Though I was the only first-timer to join the lesson, junior Nick Righi was also a newcomer to the group, starting in winter quarter.
“It’s slightly intimidating because it’s never something that I’ve done before but everyone is super supportive,” Righi said.
Zettel agreed that people of all skill levels can join the dance meetings.
“[There’s] so much room for newcomers to experience,” Zettell said. “We want so many people to give it a shot.”
After the hour of bachata technique, Kim split the group into two teams to play a word guessing game. After a few rounds, everyone who stuck around settled into casual chat, reflecting on the events of the meeting.
“It was my first time teaching online,” Kim said. “When I was participating I was just listening but when I was teaching it felt like I was talking to myself.”
While teaching online dance classes certainly has its challenges, it was a good way to spend a Thursday evening. Breaking the routine of self-isolation by trying a new social activity was worth the initial embarrassment. The best experiences in the world of social distancing might be just a Zoom call away.
Reach writer Andy Samms at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andy_samms
