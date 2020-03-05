Sold on the idea of reselling

We’re getting closer to spring and the Seattle sun has finally decided to make an appearance. Personally, when the sun comes out, I feel motivated to begin spring cleaning and the annual purge of my closet.
I’m going to be frank, I have a lot of clothes. My sweater collection is ridiculous, and my shirts overflow from my drawer. The problem is that I want to buy more clothes and feel guilty doing so before I clean out some of the items I have now. I’m trying to be more eco-friendly though, so this year I decided to look into donating or reselling my clothes.
It’s true that you can just take your unwanted clothes to Goodwill, which only takes donations. However, if you want to try and make some money to later invest in more thrifted items, there are ways to do so. You can either use an online site, or you can go into a thrift store like Crossroads or Buffalo Exchange and see if they want any of your items in exchange for cash or store credit.
If you decide to sell online, it’s important to choose the correct app or website to post your item on. There are the classics, like eBay or Facebook Marketplace, where crowds of people flock every day to find the best deals for used designer options, but both of these sites can be overwhelming, with large amounts of different types of items and high stakes bidding wars.
More specialized companies, like thredUP, can be easier to sell with. thredUP sends a clean-out bag and you simply put all of the clothes that you want to sell in that one bag. According to their website, if they can’t sell the item, they will recycle it for free. thredUP accepts 35,000 brands, so chances are you’ll be able to sell at least some of your items online.
Plus, thredUP does the hard work of taking pictures of your items for you, so you don’t have to worry about getting the perfect lighting to make that one yellow shirt really pop. If you choose to use a different online website, make sure to be specific about what items you’re selling and take decent photos. If people know what you’re selling, you’re more likely to get buyers.
If you’re willing to carry your clothes to one of the thrift stores on the Ave, like Buffalo Exchange or Crossroads Trading, it’s possible you’ll have a more difficult time getting the store to buy your items. Resale stores are often pickier about what they buy and it can be disheartening to walk out with the same two trash bags of clothes that you walked in with.
From the research I’ve done, Crossroads is the easier store to sell at. The company offers four ways to sell your clothes: You can sell in-store as long as you have a valid ID and are over the age of 18, you can simply drop off your clothes if you’re in a rush and pick up your receipt within 24 hours, you can sell via consignment with higher-end designer pieces, or you can request a bag and sell by mail.
When selling with resale stores, it’s important to know what they are looking for so you don’t waste everyone’s time. For example, don’t try to sell a giant winter coat just as the weather turns warm. Students are more likely to pick up a light, cute jacket they can wear while posing in front of the cherry blossoms in the Quad. Crossroads has a guide on their website for what they want to see sold in stores. If you actually want to make money, it’s recommended you read over that guide first.
With all of those options, I’m not sure why you wouldn’t at least try to make some cash with your old clothes. Throwing away your clothes is one of the worst things you can do when you start your spring cleaning. Textile waste accounts for 5% of all used landfill space and the average consumer throws away 70 pounds of textiles a year. In 2017, 11,150 of the 16,890 tons of textiles generated went into landfills, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That’s a lot of waste, especially considering the other options available to you as a consumer.
Instead, look into how you can make your trash into another person's treasure through selling or donating the items you no longer wear.
Reach columnist Zoe Schenk at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
