Local farmers rally in response to COVID-19 crisis

Last weekend, Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets reopened two of its locations with drastic modifications. Many farmers and vendors are breathing a sigh of relief, as reopened farmers markets grant them a reprieve from the challenge of moving their businesses online.
One such farmer is John Huschle of Nature’s Last Stand, For the past six years, Huschle has focused his business’s attention on farmers market sales rather than wholesale contracts. As a result, almost 100% of Nature’s Last Stand’s profits come from sales they make through their farmers market stall, my favorite place to go for breakfast sandwiches at the U-District Farmers Market.
When Seattle’s farmers markets closed, Huschle tried to rally by selling his products through a home delivery service.
“That was great, you know, some of our regulars really showed up and supported us, but it’s a small drop in the bucket compared to what we’re making at the markets,” Huschle said.
Despite beginning home deliveries, Huschle struggled to pull together enough money to feed his livestock. Nature’s Last Stand sources its delicious eggs and meat from its 30-acre farm in the Snoqualmie Valley, where Huschle has 70 pigs, 20 sheep, and close to 100 birds.
“That’s a lot to feed on no income,” Huschle said.
In an effort to reduce costs and provide for his animals, Huschle has been taking his box truck to the University District Food Bank two to three times a week to pick up excess food donations to feed his pigs. Additionally, Huschle has been driving to Firefly Kitchens in Ballard where he has been taking nearly 1,000 pounds of the cabbage trimmings that are leftovers from their production of sauerkraut and kimchi every week.
When asked about how his community has reacted to the current crisis, Huschle emphasizes the response he’s seen both from fellow farmers and from customers.
“Some of the farmers out in the valley, we’ve all been really pulling together,” Huschle said.
Huschle has been exchanging bread for brewer’s grain with local breweries. He can use the brewer’s grain to feed his animals, and breweries can use the bread to brew beer.
Huschle also talked about how much the support of his customers means to him and other farmers like him. Seeing people return to the farmers market, despite the long wait times in line just to get in, made him feel like people were supporting him.
“They’re doing it for us, for their farmers,” Huschle said.
One regular even came this weekend for his birthday to get his usual order, a sandwich with extra peppers. He and his wife come to Nature’s Last Stand so often that they have his order memorized. Huschle said that it’s the interactions with regulars like them that make the farmers market special.
“I think that’s the thing about a farmers market, is it's just like this sensory overload of sounds and sights and smells, and it's just like this beautiful thing that you go to,” Huschle said.
I myself am missing the community that comes with shopping at the farmers market every weekend. There is a certain intimacy that comes with sampling food, carefully selecting produce, and getting to see the familiar faces smiling from every stall.
However, the current restrictions are necessary stepping stones to traverse before market operations can return to normal. For now, enjoy the market safely, be aware of the social distancing guidelines, and don’t forget to support your local farmers.
Reach columnist Zoe Luderman Miller at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
