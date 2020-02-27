A beacon of light for local movie lovers

The cheerful chattering of employees discussing their weekend plans and creative projects was slowly overtaken by the soft crackle of a popcorn machine. From the snap of the first kernel, a pleasantly candied scent trailed through the theater’s narrow hallway lobby, making the compact space feel rich and inviting.
In a small outcropping opposite the theater’s single-screen room, guests were welcome to sit in uniquely repurposed school auditorium chairs, only to be eyed down by a great beast from a stylized poster of the 1979 film “Il Figlio della Notte.''
As the creature gazed out over the theater’s lobby, it unknowingly acted as the final component needed to complete the Beacon Cinema’s wholistic atmosphere, a cozy yet meticulously crafted space exemplifying the greatest elements of cinema.
“I feel like it’s always like a fantasy right,” co-founder Casey Moore said. “To have your own little neighborhood movie theater.”
The Beacon is a newly opened theater tucked neatly away in Columbia City. While a bit out of the way for many UW students, it can offer a pleasant and unique movie-going experience for casual movie fans and hardcore cinephiles alike.
Co-founded by Moore, a UW alumnus, and fellow movie lover Tommy Swenson, the Beacon was the manifestation of a constantly evolving passion project.
After scouting out spaces for his marketing company, Moore stumbled upon an office over an old yoga studio. This is where the idea for his very own theater began to take form. As time went on and the idea became more and more realistic, Moore finally decided to buy the space.
The next eight months were full of grueling hard work converting the empty space into a theater. Risers were built, seats were installed, a screen was put up, everything done by the hands of Moore and his father. On July 19, 2019, the Beacon Cinema celebrated its grand opening with a week of free screenings for all moviegoers.
Following this exciting opening week, the Beacon has kept its momentum going by offering several film screenings every day of the week. What really sets it apart from other theaters, however, is it’s wonderfully eclectic programming.
Instead of showing newly-released or mainstream films like larger theaters often do, Moore and his team at the Beacon show a more all-encompassing selection of films from the past century or so.
“Colorful and interesting repertory programming,” Moore said. “From all corners of movies.”
The folks at the Beacon often host what they call a “series,” which are collections of films based on a central theme played on a weekly basis. At the time of my visit, they were hosting two series: “Anime Sunrise,” a collection of classic ‘80s anime films for Sunday matinees, and “Haunting Light,” a series of old but gold horror flicks shown every Friday night.
Offering a consistent weekly series really adds to the “neighborhood movie theater” vibe Moore was trying to achieve with the Beacon, giving moviegoers an incentive to turn a single night out into a weekly ritual.
There are plenty of other films needed to fill that daily screening schedule. It’s clear that showing such a wide array of films, especially those meant to appeal to hardcore movie nerds, could be alienating to a more casual moviegoing audience, and Moore is very aware of this.
“Generally, we don’t want it to be a clubhouse,” Moore said. “Because one: it’s less fun, and two: it can feel … stuffy and pretentious.”
While everything that’s shown at the Beacon is handpicked by hardcore movie lovers, it’s very apparent that Moore’s intent is not to exclude casual fans. If anything, the driving purpose of the Beacon is to play things that aren’t normally seen, fostering a welcoming environment to experience more of what cinema has to offer.
Going beyond mainstream Hollywood films allows the Beacon to bring much needed attention to the vast and impactful works of foreign cinema that audiences may never get to experience otherwise.
“When I went to UW, it felt like a whole sort of world of movies had opened up,” Moore said. “There was this real sense of like discovery, or a chance … to find something new.”
The Beacon is a perfect place to do just that: find and experience something new.
Reach contributing writer Hunter Bos at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_HunterBos
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.