Using theater to promote inclusivity in the classroom

Providing a critical lens is especially tricky in college classrooms when educators are expected to deal with acts that hinder inclusivity, yet often lack the skills to resolve them. Given this problem, theater, as a way of telling stories, can serve as a great way to help teachers learn such skills.
Marcus Johnson, a Ph.D. candidate in the communication department, and Julian Barr, a Ph.D. candidate in the geography department, have been personally invested in teaching teachers through theater. They decided to tackle this issue head-on to help potential educators become aware of possible forms of oppression that can occur in a classroom setting, and provide them with the necessary tools needed to handle the situation properly.
Employing techniques from the concept of “Theater of the Oppressed,” Johnson and Barr co-organized a workshop titled “Enacting the inclusive classroom” in the Communications Building on Feb. 21.
“Theater of the Oppressed was developed in the ‘70s,” Barr said. “It’s a way of using theater to teach and tell stories about oppression, to get people to think of oppression in a new, real, representative lens.”
The workshop aimed to help people understand and heal from oppression and possibly learn how to intervene in the fight against oppression in the real world as teachers.
The “Theater of the Oppressed” concept was developed by Brazilian theater activist Augusto Boal and was influenced by the work of the philosopher and educator Paulo Freire’s “Pedagogy of the Oppressed.” Pedagogy is an approach to teaching that takes into account the different elements in a learner’s environment that can affect their learning process and adjusts teaching styles accordingly.
However, this theory lacked accountability of diverse learners, as it was first developed when learning opportunities were limited to a few demographics, most notably white men. Freire addressed this issue and challenged the education system in his book on the “Pedagogy of the Oppressed.”
The Theater for Change UW (TfC UW), an organization at the UW, reached out to Barr and Johnson to put together the workshop. TfC UW works to promote inclusive, equitable teaching and learning environments to all members of the UW community.
The workshops consisted of three main parts. First, a group collaborated to write a script that depicts a form of oppression. In their scripts, the writers needed to include at least the following three roles: an antagonist, a protagonist, and an ally.
Next, the groups created a performance that seems to lack a resolution. Lastly, the group acted out the scene again, only this time, the audience was allowed to intervene and manipulate the scene however they see suitable.
The goal this time is to help them think critically about the best suitable interventions. An intervention that will help paint a more inclusive environment in the scene, and ultimately, in real-life classrooms.
“I do queer geography and queer history,” Barr said. “Sort of my driving factor behind that is that that’s history that gets erased. And that’s always what I saw in classes; a lot of people don’t see themselves.”
Barr highlighted how a lack of inclusivity in classrooms affected him, and he recognized how it can similarly affect many others, which helped inspire his investment in this workshop.
“It’s important that people see their identities, in what their learning, regardless of what that subject is, they need to see themselves,” Barr said.
Barr emphasized how his personal experiences as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community has influenced his approach to teaching. He tries to ensure that the examples used in class are inclusive in a way that helps everyone identify with whom or what they’re learning about.
TfC UW serves as a way to help people be conscious of forms of oppression, and it is encouraging to see people like Barr and Johnson trying to make a difference in a society where discrimination is still prevalent.
“If you create an environment where everyone feels comfortable speaking for themselves, and bringing in their own experiences and their own points of view, that becomes really inclusive,” Barr said.
Reach contributing writer Norah Alhindi at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nory_0015
