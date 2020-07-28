Order and chaos collide in the Henry's latest Re/Frame event

It turns out that opposites really do attract; or at least that seems to be part of what draws — and holds — our attention in visual art.
"Order and Chaos" was the theme of the latest event in the Henry Art Gallery's Re/Frame series which gave participants a closer look at a selection of works from the gallery's collection, curated to encourage response and dialogue around the theme. Associate curator of collections Ann Poulson hosted the conversation, which took place via Zoom July 16.
In the context of art, Poulson said that ordered elements, like symmetry, can provide an important anchoring quality, while chaotic elements can be effective in challenging habitual ways of seeing or thinking. The presence of both within a single work can create a tension that makes a piece compelling.
"I think that without some semblance of order, it is hard for the eye to track very well where it should go and what it should do next, or what kind of options it has," Poulson said. "It allows us to parse what we're seeing and to respond to it in a way that we can break it down and think about it … [Chaos] challenges our preconceived notions and our expectations and helps us look at it in new and different ways."
The curated selection of works presented a range of ways in which elements of either of these forces might present themselves, including through the materials, patterns, and orientations used in a piece, or through the artist's intention or perspective.
Kori Newkirk's "Empire" was created during an artist residency at the Henry in 2003 as a response to the many landscape paintings he found in the gallery's collection. "Empire" disrupts the form's traditionally white perspective by creating a textural landscape of micro-braided nylon hair extensions and pony beads, centering Black physicality within a landscape setting while adding an element of movement where stillness is typically represented.
Constructed like a vintage bead curtain, Newkirk’s piece arranges the thousands of multicolored beads to create a harmonious pattern, both alive and multifaceted, that comes across like a dreamy vision of dappled sunlight through the leaves of a tree.
Polly Apfelbaum's "Flying Hearts" is another work that relies on the careful placement of numerous parts. When assembled (on the floor, per the artist's instructions), "Flying Hearts" appears to be a single object, like a woven rug, with uneven lines exploding out from the center in every direction like a dizzying array of fireworks in reds and pinks.
Look closer and you'll see hundreds of individual strips of dyed velvet, painstakingly placed edge to edge in a careful arrangement of lines, with nothing attaching the pieces together. The piece is stored, deconstructed, in a box and is assembled by the gallery each time it is displayed, using only some general instructions from the artist, so that the final arrangement always contains some element of novelty, unexpectedness, and ephemerality.
Poulson also invited participants to consider how their own comfort or discomfort in response to a piece might itself provide a sense of harmony or disturbance.
Seattle artist Jack Daws' evocative "Two Towers" is a reconstruction of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center built with layers of precisely cut french fries mortared together with ketchup. The two symmetrical towers are at once recognizable in their perfectly angled relation to each other.
The two buildings are situated in an impenetrable darkness, and a foreboding black shadow looms between them like a thick cloud of smoke, visually disappearing part of one tower. The silent emptiness creates an impression of simultaneous heaviness and suspension, while the fries stand in striking visual contrast to the Twin Towers' iconic reflective metal and glass. The effect is turbulent, if not outright disturbing.
Other works selected for the event included pieces by former director of the gallery Charles W. Smith (who founded the UW's industrial design program), environmental artist Chris Drury, and Japanese silkscreen artist Tetsuro Sawada, among others.
The next Re/Frame event, "Still Life," will take place virtually Aug. 20 at noon and 6:30 p.m.
The Henry is also launching a new video series for kids and curious adults that will take viewers behind the scenes to see some of the inner workings and processes of the gallery — something Poulson said partly inspired the "Order and Chaos" theme.
"I happen to be a big fan of order," Poulson said. "Sometimes to my own detriment because I think that there is a really important place for chaos in our lives … I also think that there is something very visually pleasing and calming about order, but perhaps more interesting and beautiful about chaos."
Reach writer Rachael Sage Payne at arts@dailyuw.com.
