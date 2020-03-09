An emotional eating experience at Jeepney Cap Hill

Growing up half-Filipino and having lived in Seattle my whole life, I’ve found that Filipino food is relatively hard to come by.
The only place I can rely on is my family, especially my lola (Tagalog for grandma), to cook the food that forms a part of my identity. Adobo, lumpia, pancit, and arroz caldo, among other dishes, are just some of my personal favorites.
These dishes are delicious in their own right, but because I have treasured memories of watching my lola cooking, eating, and gathering with my family, the experience of eating this style of food makes it so much more powerful.
While Seattle has no shortage of Chinese, Japanese, Thai, or Vietnamese restaurants, it’s always surprised me to not see any popular Filipino spots. I went out in search after craving adobo, a method of braising meat in soy sauce, vinegar, peppercorns, and garlic, and often other ingredients depending on the family recipe.
After some searching and recommendations from friends, I decided to try Jeepney Cap Hill, a Filipino-style American comfort food take-out spot on the corner of Olive Way and Bellevue Avenue, which only opened summer 2018.
Even before I got to the walk-up window, I could smell the food from across the street.
The outside is just a window with an awning and a painting of a jeepney, a kind of bus in the Philippines. After struggling to decide what to order, I started off with their beef lumpia (Filipino-style egg roll), which were served with a sweet and sour sauce. Then I moved on to the main course, pork adobo and garlic fried rice.
What I love about adobo is that every family has its own recipe. There is the basic recipe that constitutes the bare essentials, but every chef has their own special take on the extremely versatile dish.
The pork adobo was simple and tender. With the first bite, the flavors of the vinegar and soy sauce triggered a deep emotional response of comfort and warmth. It brought me back to my lola’s house, with the aromas of garlic, vinegar, and soy sauce filling the air, and the love and community I associate with this food.
The food was 10/10 but not the same as my lola’s. Then again, nothing ever will be.
