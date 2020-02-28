‘Y Tu Mamá También,’ dir. Alfonso Cuarón

Director Alfonso Cuarón has entered the 21st-century canon with his intensely personal films, like 2018’s “Roma,” and ambitious storytelling, with movies such as “Gravity” and “Children of Men.”
But perhaps his most touching movie is the seemingly bro-ey “Y Tu Mamá También” that premiered in 2001 and follows two young Mexican men going on a road trip as they try to woo an older woman.
What can seem on the surface a fratty movie about boys doing drugs and talking about their sexual escapades develops over the course of 106 minutes into a meditation on class and the finite nature of relationships both platonic and romantic.
With seemingly jarring transitions between narration and real-life, the movie comments on the vast difference between the two main characters — best friends stealthily separated by status.
The movie features the two boys, Julio and Tenoch, trying to impress a somewhat older woman, Ana, and compete for her affections, only to sully their friendship in the meantime. As they travel to a beach that they don’t even think exists just to impress her, they find their heavenly sand, but that isn’t what makes it memorable. The thing they’ll remember from that tumultuous trip is the memories they made together, not the scenery. By the end, the two boys-turned-men head to university having the trip to thank for their growth, even if it wasn’t always filled with happiness.
The coming-of-age story makes you think it’s going to be abrasive with its opening long-take sex scene, but turns into something more tender and challenging. It makes me think about the friends I’ve made and seen go away without a trace. It’s the story of our lives, especially at this stage when everything is in flux. You come to college and transition into a new role and soon you will again.
The question Cuarón poses is whether to be at peace with these changes or to be sentimental and mourn the losses.
