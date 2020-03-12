Concerts in the time of coronavirus

I admit it’s been a bit scary in Seattle as of late. With an increase in reported cases of the novel coronavirus in King County, the growing number of deaths, and the virtual shutdown of UW’s campus, the rapid spread of coronavirus seems like a beginning to a horror movie with Seattle set as ground zero in the United States.
We know the major facts right now are that those under 50 have a very low chance of dying from the virus and that washing your hands regularly is still the best way to prevent illnesses. And because COVID-19 and all viral infections are easily spread through saliva or mucus from an infected person, we know to be careful in public and to always cover your cough or sneeze. It also doesn’t hurt to disinfect any surfaces that may be regularly exposed to outside bacteria.
However, it’s important not to let the fear of coronavirus rule your life. There’s a difference between chaos and concern.
Still, the overwhelming amount of global precautions, like Italy’s country-wide quarantine, are alarming. And with the UW’s recent closures to prevent infection exposure in large population settings, it begs the question of whether it’s still safe to go out and resume your normal activities; if they haven’t yet been canceled.
If your normal activities include music, you may have heard about the recent cancellation of the annual SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas, the rumors of Coachella’s postponement until October, and now Gov. Jay Inslee’s ban of events over 250 attendees aimed at sporting events and large music venues. But that may not guarantee that your smaller concert plans or friends’ house shows are also being cleared from the calendar.
If you are choosing to still go out, there are ways to prevent exposure to the infection and combat the stigmas surrounding the virus:
- House shows or intimate sets at bars always include tight spaces, big crowds, and poor ventilation, so don’t hesitate to stay back behind the crowd.
- Avoid sharing drinks, vapes, etc., and if you’re lucky to have gotten some in time, keep extra hand-sanitizer on you for yourself and whoever may need it.
- If you choose to wear a mask or see others wearing masks, remember that it is merely a choice. It does not mean the person wearing one is ill, and it should not warrant judgment.
- And the biggest reminder: coronavirus doesn’t discriminate. Contraction of the illness does not differ across race, nationality, or ethnicity.
- We are all vulnerable, so we should protect each other. If you witness any prejudice against others, speak up. Gentle reminders/corrections of language or behavior are just as important as staying healthy.
Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide for themselves whether they want to go out or stay in. While there are ways to combat the spreading of illnesses and still enjoy live music, there should be no pressure put on others to participate if they feel unsafe or anxious about the coronavirus.
Reach writer Ellen Cooper at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ellenecooper
