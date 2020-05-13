Local artists connect U-District community through storefront murals

As stores closed amid the COVID-19 shutdown, Katy Ricchiuto, the built environment community relations manager with the U District Partnership, thought it was important to maintain a sense of community among businesses in the area. Though most of their funding is going toward cleaning and sanitation during this time, making sure the U-District community feels connected and that people are still here is important as well.
“Public realm is still a really important aspect of making sure that our cities feel safe and clean and welcoming,” Ricchiuto said.
Some businesses boarded up their storefronts to deter theft, but blank boards are vulnerable to tagging. In an effort to deter this, Ricchiuto took inspiration from Ballard and Pioneer Square’s storefront art initiatives which commissioned murals to be drawn on the boards in different artistic styles with statements about perseverance and reminders that this is all temporary. Ricchiuto wanted to bring that sense of unity to the U-District.
Ricchiuto reached out to the UHeights Center and began working with its Artist Collective for the project as a way to give local artists an opportunity to display their work. The U District Partnership also provided compensation to the artists based on the size of the pieces they completed.
Ricchiuto put a call out to the boarded-up businesses asking if they would like their storefront painted. When she started receiving affirmative responses, Ricchiuto began collaborating with artists that were interested in participating in the project.
To make this project more accessible to artists, Ricchiuto contacted the Sherwin-Williams paint store in University Village to ask for any discounts or donations for the project. Sherwin-Williams was receptive and ended up donating paint for the artists to work with.
“I don’t think it really would’ve been possible without both UHeights connecting us with their artists very quickly and then Sherwin-Williams donating the paint, just because we were trying to get it done so quickly,” Ricchiuto said.
There are about five storefronts either currently painted or in the process of being painted in the U-District, and more are becoming available as Ricchiuto and her team continue to reach out to businesses. One of the largest murals on the Ave is located at the Deep Roots storefront; it was painted by one of their tattoo artists, Fernando Navarro, and his son, Angel. His inspiration behind the sakura (Japanese for cherry blossoms) mural was his son who was visiting when he was offered to work on the mural. Working on the mural together allowed the two to spend time together while doing something good for the community.
“I think we’re all hoping for a successful outcome from all the craziness in this world right now,” Navarro said on Instagram Direct Message. “The Sakura brings hope and new dreams to us all especially at a time when we need it the most.”
While cleanliness is the most important thing right now for the U District Partnership, when this is all over, people are going to want to come back to their community with it looking beautiful.
“Beautification still remains an important way to let people know stores are still there, the U District Partnership and the [Business Improvement Area] still care about the beauty of the district,” Ricchuito said.
Reach writer Iseabel Nance at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.