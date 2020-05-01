Poetry: ‘100°’

Editor’s note: Every Friday, the Arts & Leisure section publishes a work of short fiction or poetry from writers in the UW community not affiliated with The Daily.
I wonder
If crickets think the sky is pretty.
Do they look up,
When the night feels empty?
Do they dream about flying,
Among showers of faraway stars?
Nevermind, I hope
Crickets love where the flowers are.
Linda Wang is a sophomore studying in the Foster Business School and pursuing a minor in English. She also blogs about spiritual growth on www.spiritual fantasia.com.
Interested in submitting? Send unpublished poetry and short fiction under 1,500 words to arts@daily.com with subject line “Fiction/Poetry: [Title] by [Writer’s Name]” and a short bio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.