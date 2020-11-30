Theater isn’t dead — it's improvising

Ah, the theater! The age-old tradition of gathering in a public space to be entertained by a company of artists, each committed to the noble endeavor of the experience of live performance in all its ephemeral glory.
Sadly, the pandemic has closed the proverbial curtains on social gatherings, threatening to make live, in-person events like theater shows a thing of the past.
"COVID has impacted theater so greatly because it's an inherently collaborative and live medium, and you can't really have either of those in today's [situation]," Em Chan Dickson, executive director of the Undergraduate Theater Society (UTS) said.
Theater has survived many setbacks in its long and dramatic history (after all, as they say in the business, the show must go on), but while the medium is certainly being tested, theater folks have always known that sometimes you just have to improvise.
"It's interesting to have had this … shakeup that's sort of challenged people in the industry to redefine and rethink what theater can be," Dickson, who is also a stage manager with the School of Drama and has worked on numerous shows since the onset of the pandemic, said. "It's just been interesting for me to see … this persistence, this maybe stubborn but endearing persistence in the face of this lockdown, and [to] see how theater can adapt.”
Dickson, a sophomore, stepped into her leadership role at the UTS just as the UW was transitioning into its first fully remote quarter. Ultimately, the UTS board decided to limit that quarter's productions to just one mainstage show, which would allow them to try a new audio-drama format.
The pivot to audio required significant changes to the technical side of production, including acquiring new gear (like microphones and sound-proofing) and shipping it to students who were spread out across the country. Luckily, the UTS is home to a variety of technical talent, which Dickson said made the transition much easier.
Now that the UTS has the facilities and budget needed to produce audio-dramas, the format may continue to be an option for future productions. The audio format also allows the board to offer greater creative agency to their directors, giving them a choice as to which format they want to work in.
"I think that's sort of the best way to move forward with this," Dickson said. "Because of all of the restrictions that we have in place, it's good that people feel like they have a choice with something, and that they have a certain amount of creative freedom in the way that they want to produce their art and produce their theater."
The undergraduate directors of the productions slated for winter quarter will be exploring two different formats, including two "New Works" audio-dramas and a virtual performance of the mainstage show.
Senior Kimberly Yee wrote the winter mainstage show, "Obake Night," which she will also direct. The play — which Yee describes as a story about “Chinese-American siblings with different backgrounds reconnecting using ghost stories, and also about the colonization of Hawai’i” — will take place as a rehearsed live-reading performance over Zoom.
Yee said the virtual format has presented some creative challenges, like choreographing fight scenes which would normally require that actors be in the same physical space. Another challenge was casting the play, which includes Asian American and Native Hawaiian characters. Yee said that the social media outreach team for the UTS played a critical role in making that happen.
Outreach has been an important part of the UTS’s engagement strategy, given that regular RSO events aren't happening. Before the pandemic, the UTS relied on in-person events and auditions to garner interest, in addition to having a physical space in Hutchinson Hall where students could meet and the group could post information.
The UTS board has since created a dedicated event-planning committee whose focus has been to find new ways of engaging the community. The UTS is also doing more outreach to other UW departments to find new talent in design and tech.
Additionally, the UTS calendar has expanded to include more virtual workshops such as play readings, making good use of the fact that many experienced theater people now have the availability to lead and facilitate these types of events.
Dickson recommends interested students drop in to a general meeting or check out the workshops and improv events on the calendar, all of which are open to the public. Students can also join the email listserv to find out about upcoming UTS auditions and opportunities.
With members from all backgrounds and majors, Dickson stressed, the UTS is a kind, welcoming, and judgement-free community with lots of opportunities for connection and learning.
"You really don't need to have any experience at all to take advantage of any of the opportunities that we offer," Dickson said, noting that she didn't have theater administration or stage managing experience when she first joined the UTS last fall.
As the UTS continues to adapt and produce theater, Dickson said it's been encouraging to see others continue to show up and ensure the show goes on.
"It's just a testament to [how] people use these creative outlets to work through stress, especially … in really complicated and hard times," Dickson said. "I think it's still good to offer an opportunity for people to create, because it can be very fulfilling."
Reach reporter Rachael Sage Payne at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RogueRachael
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.