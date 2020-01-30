Review: ‘Vietgone’ strives to represent Asian Americans, but falls short

Disclaimer: Aaron Kerschner is a writer for The Daily.
In recent years, there has been a rise in Asian Americans representation in media and art, most notably in the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” as well as on ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and CBC’s “Kim’s Convenience.”
This change comes after years of Western portrayals of Asians by people from white backgrounds, oftentimes depicting them in stereotypical, if not racist, ways.
Growing up Vietnamese American, I had always felt that there was not never any representation of Asians in American media and would never feel too connected to white characters, even if I held the same blue passport they did. And when there was any sort of representation, it always seemed like the character would either be white with makeup, or a stereotypical nerd.
But when this tide of Asian American representation came, I was beyond excited to finally see people who looked like me on television, speaking the same language I speak, and understanding the experience of being Asian in America. It was our chance to finally say that we are people and we have emotions and feelings; that we were not our stereotypes.
Presented by the Undergraduate Theater Society (UTS), “Vietgone,” in a sense, does tell a Vietnamese American story. It tells of a romance between former Air Force Captain Quang Nguyen (Aaron Kerschner) and Tong Tran (Pearl Lam), who have just arrived stateside after being displaced by the fall of the Republic of Vietnam in 1975.
With a non-linear storyline, the play starts out with Quang and his best friend Nhan (Jonathan Nguyen) heading to Camp Pendleton in an attempt to return to his family in Vietnam. Meanwhile, Tong and her mother (Alise Vu) are trying to piece together how to start a new life in a new country.
Through war trauma, language barriers, and even an attack by a so-called redneck biker (Chenkai Luo), a story about love (starting with the oh-so-familiar friends-with-benefits situation) is told in a very American sense. And I really mean that — a very American sense.
UTS did a great job having Asian representation in this production, and for that I applaud them. I was also fond of the relationships between the characters, finding them real and even making me tear up at some moments. However, I felt like the production missed the mark when it came down to representing Vietnamese American culture.
Walking into the show, I was already wary about the music that was chosen to take the audience back to the 1970s. Yes, it definitely did insight a feeling of the post-war days, but playing hits like “I Fought the Law” and “Life in the Fast Lane” does not conjure up Vietnamese sentiments for me. Rather, it completely disregards the then (and still) popular Saigon bolero music, which I am sure every Vietnamese American remembers from the variety show “Paris By Night,” as well as family karaoke sessions.
Furthermore, the script seemed to portray the Vietnamese characters as Americanized rather than showing off the aspects that make Vietnamese people Vietnamese, only making references to the war, a few Vietnamese-style outfits, and a small altar to the Lord Buddha.
However, I do believe that the production highlighted issues such as life as a Vietnamese American refugee, Vietnamese discrimination against ethnically Chinese people living in Vietnam, war trauma, especially with regard to the sense of loss that many felt with the fall of Saigon, and gender norms.
And the best part of all was when Quang, the hippie stoner played by the multi-casted, multi-talented Luo, got talking about U.S. intervention and how Vietnamese Americans see this foreign involvement as an action meant to protect the “democratic” ideals of the Republic of Vietnam, unlike the hippie understanding that it was an act of foreign aggression without any merit.
Aside from some technical issues and a sort of whitewashed representation of Vietnamese characters, I do think that this play is well worth paying for and seeing, especially if you are of a non-Vietnamese background.
Still, I was disappointed after leaving the play, even feeling like I was not exactly the intended audience. But who am I, the son of Vietnamese American immigrants, to expect so much of a Vietnamese American written, Vietnamese American directed, and significantly Vietnamese American cast to create a scene rich of Vietnamese American cultural references that would confuse anybody of a non-Vietnamese American background?
“Vietgone” plays through Feb. 9 at the Cabaret Theater in Hutchinson Hall. Tickets and information may be found online.
Reach reporter Timothy Phung at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TimPhung
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.