Empathy and resistance: Ren Nguyen on the intersections between her art and life

Artist Ren Nguyen sees her work as two-sided — both personal and separate from its creator.
“[Art] opens me up to seeing differently ... then just like creating this attitude of empathy where I can honor my own way of perceiving and expressing while also taking into account that it’s seen and expressed by other people,” Nguyen said.
She is a senior double majoring in three-dimensional forum (3D4M) in the School of Art + Art History + Design and comparative history of ideas (CHID). Her practice focuses on ceramics and multimedia art that combines performance and videography.
For Nguyen, the process of creating art is a medium through which she can find her own language of expression.
“Finding my own language means learning how to trust my intuition and then enact[ing] that through making,” Nguyen said. “Starting with this idea, image, gesture, feeling, or interest in a material and then let[ting] that unfold.”
Thinking back, Nguyen was particularly interested in how her body was related to food and consumption, especially with regard to the consciousness of fabrics on her body and how that accentuated her concerns about fat.
“I think that United States’ culture is super fat-phobic,” Nguyen said. “I internalized that at a very young age. If [clothes were] cinching my waist in a particular way, I was conditioned to feel that was bad. So there was this avoidance of that feeling. And that avoidance leads to wearing certain things that won’t provoke that feeling, or I want to shape my body to not feel those feelings.”
Art, therefore, has become a creative outlet for Nguyen to express her inner voices and reconcile her feelings in a culture that can be violent on the body.
In her piece “leavend,” she stuffed clay into a pair of skinny jeans to symbolize the act of fitting our bodies into clothing, which represents the social fabrics she interacts with.She then put it in a kiln and let the jeans burn off, which left seams imprinted into the clay.
“Clay is such a visceral, earthy, and bodily material,” Nguyen said. “[So I] stuff that into the pants and perform that act of what I see as violence.”
Not only is she focused on the connection of social fabrics with the human body, but she also believes that performance holds a power that verbal language doesn’t necessarily have.
We use our body to act out behaviors that signify our identities, and those actions create meaning. With this in mind, Nguyen uses bodily performance to create a space where she can explore alternative modes for self-expression.
“When I’m making [art], I’m reentering an arena of performance with a generative potential of, like, ‘here I can fashion a new way of representing or a new way of expressing,’” she said.
Just like all of us, artists often encounter creative blocks. Nguyen said one way for her to get inspiration is to read poetry and free write. When speaking to me, she delved into the correlation between poetry and fine art, for they take different forms but involve a similar process.
“The way that I like to write poetry is a similar way that I make visual or sculptural things, in a sense that I will start with a fragment and I will slowly grab other pieces together and somehow make them work,” Nguyen said.
Speaking with Nguyen left me inspired. It made me realize how art expands the space in which we recognize and process our feelings. It enables us to pick up fragments of memories and synthesize them with tenderness. It lets us channel the abundance within and beyond ourselves.
Most importantly, it tells us who we are, what we value, and who we have the potential to be, but haven’t yet become.
Reach contributing writer Fiona Ye at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Campfiion
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.