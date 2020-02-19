The pasta-bilities are endless

Pasta is, perhaps, the most perfect food. There is nothing better than a plate full of carbs covered in sauce and cheese. The farmers market does not disappoint on this score either. Halfway down the block of the U-District Farmers Market is a stand that will make your pasta dreams a reality.
La Pasta specializes in handmade pasta and sauce. You can buy their fresh pasta in bulk and pick a sauce of your choice to accompany it. They offer not only the basics, like plain egg noodles, but also more inventive choices like black squid ink and lemon and black pepper tagliolini.
La Pasta also offers bulk frozen ravioli in three-serving containers. You can choose from a variety of options, ranging from pumpkin ravioli to four-cheese.
The friendly staff of La Pasta will help you pick the perfect pairing of pasta and sauce.
Their sauces are available frozen in to-go containers. They have classics like marinara-style Pomodoro sauce and vodka-style palomino sauce. For the more adventurous, La Pasta has beet and chive garlic spread and creamy kale and hazelnut pesto.
I love good ravioli, and La Pasta did not disappoint. I bought their three mushroom and cheese ravioli and paired it with their recommendation, hazelnut kale pesto.
La Pasta is a college student’s dream: cheap, easy to prepare, and delicious. Armed with my frozen ravioli and sauce, I returned to my dorm to make some pasta.
Even for those among us who are challenged in the kitchen, preparing the ravioli was incredibly easy. Boil water, add pasta, cook for the required time, and serve, topped with your sauce and some extra cheese (of course).
Ten minutes of cooking later and I had a meal worthy of a five-star restaurant. The package of ravioli I bought was enough to serve myself and three friends, and it was a winner.
Packed with savory mushroom goodness and creamy cheese, the ravioli was to die for. It tasted fresh and the pasta itself was chewy and flavorful, a far cry from any other frozen ravioli I’ve tried. The pesto was the perfect sauce choice as the garlic and kale helped to brighten the rich ravioli.
If you’re a pasta lover, (let’s be honest, who isn’t) La Pasta is a must-visit. Not only is their food good, but it’s also affordable and makes for a healthy, easy midweek meal. It’s all too easy to fall into the habit of eating out or buying pre-made food. I am definitely guilty of being lazy and ordering way too much UberEats, but La Pasta is the perfect way to treat yourself without spending too much time or money.
So next Saturday, follow your heart, and your stomach, to La Pasta. Trust me, it’s worth it.
Reach columnist Zoe Luderman Miller at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
