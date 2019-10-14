Campus Sustainability Fund celebrates diversity in sustainable food systems

The Campus Sustainability Fund (CSF) hosted an event in collaboration with the ASUW Student Food Cooperative (SFC) to celebrate diversity in sustainable food systems Oct. 11 on the HUB Lawn.
The CSF is a student-run grant organization that helps promote student projects on campus. Committed to fostering leadership and community, the CSF strives to create intersectional and equitable sustainability at the UW.
“Everyone has a space in the field of sustainability,” Fotima Ibrokhim, CSF outreach coordinator, said. “You don’t have to be studying the environment. You don’t have to be coming from a specific background. Just know that you are empowered, and as the CSF and as the Student Food Cooperative, we’re here to empower you.”
The event featured stands from a number of groups set up around the lawn and picnic blankets were spread on the grass for attendees to watch an array of diverse performances.
AfroDance, the UW African Dance Club, opened the show, followed by Seattle’s own Rainboy. From singing original songs with Australian accents to improvising about food and the environment, the band provided a lighthearted atmosphere with their feel-good jams as people played cornhole and painted on a collective canvas.
True to CSF’s commitment to sustainable food systems, during the event everyone enjoyed locally sourced food provided by the SFC. The SFC is a student group “concerned about the environmental, social, economic, and health impacts of our agro-food system,” according to their website. They strive for more sustainable, ethical, and cooperative practices around food and empower students through conscious consumption.
Yona Sipos, representing the nutritional sciences program, talked during the event about the program’s new major: food systems, nutrition, and health.
“We’re really attentive to draw a direct line between food and health,” Sipos said. “[We] take a very extensive view of health, defining it by humans, by population, by environmental measures, and ecological measures. And so it fits beautifully into this theme of celebrating diversity and sustainable food systems.”
Sipos told a story about trying to learn her grandma’s recipes as a girl, highlighting the importance of stories and action around food. She encouraged everyone to discover stories through food as a way to connect with their own culture and family.
In addition to bringing delicious onigiri for attendees to munch on, UW’s Taiko Kai delivered a traditional Japanese drum performance to wrap up the event. With songs embodying frogs and samurai, Taiko Kai’s powerful performance echoed through campus.
If you missed this event, there are other upcoming opportunities to engage with food systems and sustainability on campus, such as the UW Sustainability Fair on Oct. 16 and the UW Farm To Table Dinner on Oct. 23.
Reach writer Andrew Ronstadt at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AndrewRonstadt
