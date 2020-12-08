‘Drive-In at On the Boards’ is not for first-time filmgoers

The Henry Art Gallery collaborated with On the Boards, a Seattle performing arts theater, to present “Drive-In at On the Boards,” a three-night film series that ran from Dec. 4 to 6 in the theater parking lot.
Each showing was curated by the Henry, featuring films inspired by themes using “moving images to explore issues critical to the present moment and our collective future, from migration and global trade to the reparative power of representation,” according to the Henry’s website. Beyond these underlying themes, the reasoning behind the order and selection of the films was left up to audience interpretation.
“Rather than focusing on a single theme … what we were looking for was a more dynamic assortment of approaches to contemporary issues, from different perspectives, but also different aesthetics and kinds of engagements,” Shamim M. Momin, director of curatorial affairs at the Henry, said.
The hope was to provide an experience, rather than to quantify the meaning behind each film.
I attended the Dec. 4. showing. Staff in vests directed traffic and told audience members to tune their FM radios to 91.9. As we waited for the show to begin, On the Boards played contemporary dance pieces from their archives on the screen. A digital program was emailed to guests.
The first film, Ellie Ga’s “Gyres 1-3,” ran for 39 minutes. The piece had a unique visual layout; the entire screen was not used for one visual but was split into three component parts. On the right side was a square with hands moving photographs, which were then pushed down into a rectangle holding a growing collection of these photos. Occasionally, a square on the left side of the screen would appear with a video.
Drive-ins are known to show family-friendly movies, so the choice to include “Gyres 1-3” was unexpected, and the detailed visuals were hard to see from a distance.
The piece follows Ga as she narrates stories from her life: her father’s funeral, her mother’s work as a teacher, her time with Beachcombers, or her days spent in Symi, Greece. In the midst of this, Ga shares details such as her mother’s porcelain dolls being left unbought at a thrift store and her brother falling, or throwing, himself from a window. The stories are detail-heavy, making for a film that requires fairly intense focus, which is difficult to achieve in a drive-in setting.
The next film, Candice Lin’s 23-minute “Toxic Semiotics,” was narrated by a deep, inhuman voice from a first-person perspective. The voice describes itself as a plague with a plan to spread across humanity, and locates itself as being deep underground. The film is best understood as a puzzle the viewer must solve.
The third and final film of the night was “Mirror/Echo/Tilt,” produced by Sable Elyse Smith, Shaun Leonardo, and Melanie Crean.This 19-minute, almost-silent film follows characters clad in white jumpsuits inside of an industrial building. One of the individuals is sometimes alone, and other times in the presence of people dressed in head/mask pieces that are adorned with shards of mirror and silver leaves. There are repeated visuals throughout the piece, such as a hand pushing a head to a desk, a person falling in a hallway, and another banging on the windows of an empty room.
The film selections were unexpected, and so were the transitions between them. There was no clear break between the films, and I was always a bit unsure as to which film was playing.
The event itself was a much-needed relief from the current digital art world. There was joy in driving, parking, and engaging with art from somewhere outside my home. The pieces, however, were not the most accessible. Ideas presented in the films were complex and demanded heightened attention, both of which are usually exempt from the relaxed atmosphere of the drive-in experience.
Reach contributing writer Huma Ali at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @humabali
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.