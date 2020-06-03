Virtual film review: ‘Fourteen’ is a remarkable test of the audience’s patience

Just how “realistic” does a film need to be? How should this realism be staged? How much is realism worth compared to audience immersion and dramatic depth?
These were all questions that recurred in my head while watching “Fourteen,” Dan Sallitt’s austere, languidly-paced 2019 drama about the growing distance between two friends over many years. It’s one of several independent films currently being screened virtually at the Grand Illusion Cinema, Seattle’s longest-operating indie theater.
Set in Brooklyn, “Fourteen” follows the lives of childhood friends Mara (Tallie Medel) and Jo (Norma Kuhling), the former a teacher’s aide aspiring to be a writer, and the latter a social worker living with an unspecified mental illness. Whenever Jo runs into a personal crisis, it’s Mara she calls. The film charts some 10 years of these two women’s lives as Jo’s life continues on a downward spiral of depression and substance abuse, dragging her friendship with Mara down with it.
On paper, this film sounds like what should be a deeply intimate and affecting character study, filled with small, tender moments by turns charming and devastating. In practice, “Fourteen” does none of those things, and is instead a blandly-rendered 90 minutes that feels like twice its length, devoid of the pathos and curiosity that should be abundantly present in the kind of drama the film purports to be. The characters are shallow and uninteresting, the lines awkwardly delivered, and the scenes often comically long (at one point we’re treated to an entire 30 seconds of a train arriving at its station).
The film’s intentions are noble and its performers talented enough to suggest some sort of stylistic choice with its thoroughly muted presentation, perhaps in the spirit of “Fargo” or a film by Yorgos Lanthimos, but by the end there is little to justify its complete lack of dramatic momentum.
The one exception here is Jo, who feels like the film’s only authentic, lived-in character. Enormous credit is owed to Kuhling, who is far and away the best part of “Fourteen.” She imbues Sallitt’s stilted dialogue with verve and color, and her layered, earnest performance suggests a depth and history to Jo that the script alone wouldn’t make apparent. Sallitt smartly chooses to make Jo the film’s emotional anchor. Indeed, I found myself continually invested in her side of the story despite how much the film tested my patience elsewhere.
Unfortunately, Jo’s screentime feels fairly limited compared to that of Mara, whose perspective the film largely inhabits, and suffers fatally as a result. For much of its meandering first half, “Fourteen” uses Mara’s string of increasingly dull boyfriends to mark the story’s place in time. Mara’s conversations with these men flow with all the energy of a Zoom breakout room on the first day of class. Whenever the film wants to reintroduce Jo, it does so through a phone call with Mara, of which we only see Mara’s end. These phone call scenes represent the film’s script and dialogue reading at its weakest. Nick Allen of RogerEbert.com put it succinctly in saying, “You’re supposed to see a slice of life, but all you can see are the rehearsals.”
That being said, Medel is not a bad actress, as evidenced by most of her in-person scenes shared with Kuhling. However, Mara’s life is such a placid, tedious affair that as a viewer, one can’t help but wait for Jo’s next personal f---up to upturn Mara’s world, if only for something to finally … happen. Ideally, we’d be equally invested in both women’s sides of the story, and there would be some dramatic tension to be found in Mara constantly having to put her life on hold to “save” Jo over and over again. Instead, Mara’s relationship with Jo seems like the only meaningful thing she has going in her life to begin with.
One could argue that this is all intentional, perhaps an attempt to show how the passage of time and the banality of everyday life can blind us to our most valuable relationships slipping through our fingers.
However, in my view, it’s entirely possible to depict this paradigm on film without denying the audience a single moment of emotional catharsis for the entire runtime, even if it makes for less “realistic” storytelling. A film can speak poignantly to the realities of everyday life while still taking some dramatic liberties to keep its audiences engaged. In its dogged simplicity, “Fourteen” refuses to leverage this dramatic potential, resulting in a film that’s certainly “true to life,” but largely in the boredom and inertia it evokes. If all movies aspired for this kind of “realism,” I wonder whether we’d even want to watch them in the first place.
