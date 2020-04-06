Sketching out the window

I decided to channel my inner Van Gogh and began by drawing my bed. It would seem I am becoming more of an impressionist with every sketch I do. Still life illustrations of objects and calm landscapes seem to be all I dedicate my time to.
I focused on the shadows cast by my blinds onto the sheets and the multiple folds and creases in my blankets and pillow. I can’t say I have ever stared at my bed with such focus before, but my mind went blank from the mundaneness of the subject.
Above my bed and nightstand is a large window that spans the whole wall. It is a south facing window and where I get most of my natural light. Throughout the day, the shadows shift on my floor as the sun passes across the sky.
Out my window, I can see the houses behind my family’s garden, an apartment building at the end of the block, and the tower of a church down the street from where I live. There are two tall evergreen trees behind my house that rustle in the wind.
Despite the many things I can see from my window, I am still confined by the pane of glass that separates me from the outside world. The sky was blue and the sun gave a certain brilliance to the color of the houses behind my family’s. It was quite picturesque and the experience was relaxing and meditative, but not the same as sketching at a cafe, on public transportation, or on campus.
My sketches seem to have lost a bit of life. The quick scribbles that are people in my drawings have more or less vanished. With the streets so empty, I have been struggling to find the usual joy in standing outside and sketching for a couple hours without any people to populate my sketch.
This is a jarring time for me as an artist. I think I am slowly coming to terms with how my art is dramatically changing, but I hope that I can stay strong and continue to provide you with meaningful translations of what I see and experience.
Until the next sketch,
Reach The Campus Sketcher Elijah Pasco at arts@dailyuw.com.
