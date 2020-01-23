Hunting for a deal: Hitting the big thrift stores on the Ave

This past week, I desperately needed to go clothes shopping. Multiple times. For multiple things. I had limited time to accomplish my objectives, and so I stuck to the larger, closer thrift-shops on the Ave, since I knew they would have more options for me. I figured since I’d just gone thrift shopping, I would focus this article on tips and tricks for beginner and pro thrift shoppers alike.
I wanted to get advice from someone with more thrifting experience than me, so I interviewed sophomore Kaley Joss who has been thrift shopping since she was in sixth grade.
Tip one: Go in with an open heart
It’s always best to have a general guideline of what you want, but be prepared to let items take you by surprise. Let’s say someone walks into a second-hand store and all they want is a jean jacket, and they have the exact jean jacket they want in their head because they saw it online. That person may overlook a different yet super cute jean jacket in their need to get that one specific design. When you walk into a store, push yourself to look for something new.
“The way I curated my instinct [for clothes] was picking out fashion magazines and like having a really specific image I was going for,” Joss said. “Then when I go through clothes at the thrift store, I try to pick clothes that are toward that image.”
If you do that every time you go thrifting, you end up with a totally new, diverse set of clothes to pick from.
Tip two: Learn to scan like a pro
There are a lot of benefits to going to the larger stores on the Ave like Crossroads Trading and Buffalo Exchange, which is where I went this past week. The clothes are presorted, so the fashion you’re getting might not be straight off the runway, but it’s still relatively new.
Even though some pieces might be more expensive, you’re going to get what you pay for as these larger stores often have more name-brand and designer looks. However, the number of options can be overwhelming. Racks are chock full of clothes, some with an ungodly amount of tassels, feathers, and sequins. When you first start, it can be a sensory overload.
“Basically I try to look for things that are a little bit out of my comfort zone,” Joss said. “And different from what I currently have.”
Remember that you know your style better than anyone, so find what you think you’ll like color and size-wise, and start with that.
Tip three: Remember your standards
It’s important to not be tricked by price. There have been times that, after trying something on and not loving it, I saw it was only $5 and decided to buy it. That item then proceeded to sit in my drawer for a year until I gave it away.
Though something is cheap, be picky. It’s not going to grow on you after you bring it home, even if it was a bargain. However, it’s okay to spend more on something if it’s exactly what you were looking for, or something unexpected that you fell in love with.
Spending a little more on a piece that fits well or makes you happy is worth it, especially if you wear it for a long time. If you’re looking for a good rule of thumb for whether or not you should buy something you’re on the fence about, Joss has some words of wisdom.
“I ask myself if I would wear it on a date,” Joss said.
It’s an easy way to determine if you actually feel cute in what you’re trying on, or if you’re being deceived by the low price.
Tip four: Bring a friend (or friends)
Thrift shopping is a super fun activity for the whole friend group. It’s something that you can make a bonding experience. One thing I like to do is have each person in a group choose an item they think someone else would like, and then everyone has to try their item on. It’s a fun way to try something new and also see how well your friends know you.
Tip five: Don’t be discouraged
It can be hard to make the switch from shopping at retail stores to shopping second-hand. It’s OK to take it slow and just dip your toes in the first few times you go. You’ll get better at thrifting as time goes on and as you continue to develop your personal fashion sense.
“I like [thrifting] because it feels like I’m creating my own style,” Joss said.
That’s what thrifting is all about: creating a look unique to you. Remember that you’re helping to save the environment while looking cute, too — what more could you want?
