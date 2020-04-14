Kneading in a time of loneliness

There is something incredibly tender about bread making. In an era of my life that has been characterized by a stark lack of touch, my relationship to bread has become an oddly intimate one. I may have never noticed the silkiness of flour, the pillowy curves of a risen dough, or the almost sensual pleasure of dimpling the oily surface of focaccia, if it were not, literally, the only living thing I could touch.
Because, magically enough, it is a living thing. Establishing your own sourdough starter (the fermented mixture that you use for sourdough bread rather than the packets of dry yeast that give rise to regular breads) requires twice-daily “feedings” of flour and water as you coax wild yeast from the air and domesticate it into your own little jar. If you keep it happy and healthy, it’ll begin to double in size and fill with bubbles.
After 14 days of feedings and vigilance, you feel pretty damn attached to the little mass of lactobacillus — people even name them. Then, you may begin the even more demanding process of actually baking a loaf, which can take about three days.
It’s a hobby that almost resembles a mindfulness exercise in the way it forces you to engage your senses: you must mix it with your hands, looking for stretch, elasticity, toughness, or slackness. It’s not some lifeless thing — the dough is warm and active, bubbles nearly puncturing the surface after a successful rise. Then there is the tangy, sweet, baby-like smell of a sourdough starter that you need to look out for, signaling its vitality.
It has challenged my very grip on adjectives: “Mom, does this seem ‘extensible’ to you?” I find myself screeching from the kitchen. There is a limit to these recipes, words fail us: at the end of the day, you just have to feel whether your dough is right with your own hands. Unfortunately, the only way to capture that intuition is by making a few bad loaves.
After all this, how could I not feel an almost motherly affection for my starter, and even more for my finished loaves? It feels like I have pulled something whole and warm out of thin air, providing it only flour, water, and most importantly, my time. Time, which used to be structured and stacked, sometimes overlapping. Time, whose bounds have completely slipped away, leaving me with spools and spools of unfilled minutes — that now, I occupy with float tests, stretching and folding, shaping, pinching, and endless research.
What makes sourdough different from store-bought bread?
Sourdough bread isn’t just close to my heart because it feels like I’m literally dating it (or maybe I’m its mother? We still need to DTR). In fact, it stands apart from regular bread because its uniquely long fermentation actually makes it edible to people who might be otherwise unable to eat other breads — for example, people who are gluten intolerant.
Most store-bought sourdough, however, is a sham. Industrial baking companies simply add vinegar or other flavoring to their dough to give it that distinctly “sour” flavor.
“That's why homemade sourdough is superior to commercial bread,” Ann Anagnost, a UW professor who teaches ANTH 361, Anthropology of Food, said. “They've got these enormous commercial ovens that the loaves enter on a conveyor belt uncooked and they emerge from it on the other end, baked. They don't have the luxury of time. So the whole fermentation process doesn't lend itself well to industrial baking.”
Sourdough is lauded by believers in ancestral health, who posit that our relatively recent switch to diets of overly processed and refined foods are the source of modern human ailments, from the decimation of our gut microbiome to our crooked and cavity-ridden teeth. One of the things that paleo dieters steer clear of is processed grain like breads and pasta, but sourdough passes the test. Humans have been eating sourdough since the time of the ancient Egyptians, but it isn’t just the long history that makes it unique — it’s the long fermentation time.
In contrast to sourdough, the “quick breads” that we are used to eating are given a relatively short time to rise. But over the course of the three days that it takes to make sourdough, the bacteria actually pre-digests some of the carbohydrates and proteins that irritate the digestive tracts of people who have IBS or other gluten-sensitivities. This long rise also makes more vitamins and minerals available to be absorbed by the body, and is a better choice for people who have high blood sugar.
“All grains have something called phytic acids and this is the defense mechanism of the plant. Basically, the plant doesn't want you to be able to digest its seeds,” Anagnost said. “They want it to pass through your body untransformed, then you plant it with your poop so it lives to grow again and reproduce. So phytic acid sort of binds the minerals in a way that's not bioavailable. When you ferment the dough, it breaks the phytic acid down. What it does is it tricks the chemical content of the seed into believing that it's time to germinate.”
In some cases, a longer rise — 24, maybe even 36 hours — is all it takes to make it digestible for some people. For Anagnost, who struggled with inexplicable joint pain and fatigue until she cut gluten out of her diet, her own gluten-free sourdough has given her a new lease on bread.
I’ve always been afraid of yeast — for a family full of cooks and bakers, we’re terrified of letting things rise. I’ve never successfully baked with it before, but all it took was a couple short-film-length YouTube videos to convince me I needed to. It wasn’t even the end product, really, that bewitched me. It was its unpredictability, the sheer confidence in the bakers’ hands as they stitched and shaped the soft, floured mounds without deflating them.
In a time full of loss, dread, chaos, and most of all, a sense of powerlessness, it is in our own domestic spheres that we can regain a sense of control. The minutiae of flour hydration and the precise weight of ingredients are details I can cling to. This is why, I think, everyone you follow on Instagram seems to be pulling loaves out of their ovens and flour is almost as hard to come by as toilet paper.
Plunging your hands into a project and getting something crusty and tangible out of your investment is a way to feel capable and productive when we’ve lost the structures that used to make us feel this way. Sourdough just happens to be an extremely time-consuming investment, which makes the payoff even sweeter.
(FYI, if you’re still in Seattle and starved for bread flour, Seawolf Bakery is selling off some of their commercial stock.)
