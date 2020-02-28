Art in action: 3D4M program open house invites guests to a night of art and glass blowing

As the sun set, the doors opened and students in yellow, high-visibility vests began directing cars to parking spots. Inside the doors, a pair of art students gave guests name tags and welcomed them into studios filled with new works from undergraduate and graduate students.
On Tuesday, students, faculty, and guests gathered at the Ceramics + Metal Arts Building to experience an open house hosted by the art department’s 3D4M program. 3D4M, or three-dimensional forum, represents the combination of the programs working with three-dimensional art. The abbreviation 4M also represents the four main materials members use: ceramics, glass, metal, and wood.
Many appeared to recognize each other, as a crowd formed in the main room, talking and laughing in boisterous voices. Walking in, there was an open bar and a table covered in ceramic and glass cups of all shapes and sizes like a scene from “The Last Crusade.” Guests were permitted to choose a unique handmade cup from the table to take home with them.
“We made all these cups,” 3D4M undergraduate Jovita Mercado said. “It was a great community moment because all the faculty have such distinct personalities.”
In the undergraduate section of the building, students share the stories of their work with the guests. Mercado’s art display was in this room, including sculptures in clay that explored her identity as a Chicana growing up in the Yakima area.
The undergraduate area opened up to the graduate displays, and masters student Luke Armitstead showed me his work. Armitstead’s work, consisting of a mix of ceramic, concrete, metal, and plastic, communicates human qualities in built materials through its twisted shapes.
“It’s a guttural response to waste in architecture captured in pain,” Armistead said.
Armistead described the chance to work with a variety of media, from glass to metal to ceramics, as a unique opportunity at the 3D4M program.
“You come in here doing one thing, but all the graduate students end up learning about other materials,” he said.
The open house allowed guests to not only see completed works of art, but to see art in action, as Mark Zirpel, associate professor of glass, and Sean O’Neill, an instructional glass technician, led a glass blowing demonstration in the outdoor glass studio. Guests crowded around as they heated the glass and formed it on the end of a large tube before placing it into a mold to take its final form. Zirpel explained afterward that the process used in the demonstration is called “blow molding.”
“With blow molding, you put the glass into a detailed wax mold then blow it out so it captures the absolute detail,” Zirpel said. “Then you melt the wax mold and you have the finished glass.”
According to Zirpel, this process was developed several thousand years ago and is still used today in studios and industrial glass factories.
The guests were captivated by the performance with many lingering to talk with Zirpel and other faculty after viewing the exhibitions. Zirpel felt that the open house was a chance to show others what the 3D4M program is about and why it’s special.
“It’s about exploring materials, failure, experimenting,” Zirpel said.
Zirpel lamented on the focus on screens today and offered the 3D4M program as an “antidote” for screen fascination.
“With cellphones, you operate in a secondary reality,” Zirpel said. “We operate in primary reality here, we have heat, fire, welding. It’s about the older skill of trying to understand materials.”
Chloe Kubisiak, a freshman who heard about the event through her introductory ceramics class, was enamored with the open house. She looked around the studios at the laughing faculty and students, the string lights trailing along the walls, and the artwork tucked into every nook and cranny before capturing the energy in a few choice words.
“It’s a blissful dash of chaos,” she said.
As the guests left the studios, the faculty and students of the 3D4M program took the chance to let their guards down and celebrated a successful night sharing their work with the community.
