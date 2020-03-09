‘Jerusalem,’ by Sinéad O’Connor

It's 2020 and, if you're paying attention, the state of the world is pretty rage-inducing. The power of the white supremacist, cis-hetero patriarchy is in full swing, and we can't seem to get behind anyone but old, white, straight males to lead the resistance. Ironic, yes. Infuriating? Absolutely.
But at least fashion is speaking its mind. All winter quarter, many students defied the relentless rain in heavy-soled combat boots — the perfect article of clothing for kicking the ass of the patriarchy — a throwback to the fashion of 30 years ago at another time when things looked pretty bleak and a young resistance was rising up in protest.
Back then,SNL was taking the piss out of a different president, and a young singer from Ireland was about to make history by tearing a picture of the pope in half on live American television.
The singer was Sinéad O'Connor, a self-proclaimed punk with a channel of rage so powerful and pure, her voice came out sounding like an otherworldly mix between an angel and a banshee.
The now-iconic O'Connor is known both for her beautifully shorn head (Why is there no band called Sinéad O'Connor's Shaved Head?) and for her cover of Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U."
But before that song propelled her to international stardom, O'Connor had already recorded and produced her first album at the age of 20 while pregnant.
Her record label — apparently believing the only thing that could sell a woman's art was her hyper-feminine beauty — told her to grow her hair long and wear something sexy. O'Connor responded by shaving her head. She did not come to play.
The album was 1987's ferocious The Lion and the Cobra, and its third track, "Jerusalem,” is a jangly, reverb-heavy introduction to the voice that electrified everything it touched.
"Jerusalem" begins softly enough, O'Connor's voice entering in a near whisper with the words: "Ran down and the lady said it got torn down and the priest just said it got burned."
Then, on the second repeat of the line, O'Connor's characteristic, raw, emotion-filled voice slams into your ears like a pure, electric shockwave, frying your hair and making you wonder if you've just committed a sin because it feels so hedonistic.
For the remainder of the song, O'Connor directs her holy anger at an unenviable lover, capturing experiences of verbal abuse and gaslighting, with a twinge of addiction, all while refusing to lie down and be a victim. Without a doubt, she is both the lioness and the cobra.
O'Connor understood from the beginning that her body was political. She's continued to push the envelope in making her art political, too, writing songs about child abuse and police violence.
"Jerusalem" is an anthem to living in a body that can feel like a war zone. A survivor of childhood abuse and trauma, O'Connor came onto the scene with a combination of rage and vulnerability that was arresting. Not surprisingly, a lot of people were offended by a woman's raw anger, and hell, what's changed?
Thirty years later, women, black/Indigenous/people of color, and LGBTQIA+ folks, in particular, still understand that their bodies are political and young people everywhere are learning to channel rage into something wholly unique, eloquently powerful, and just goddamned beautiful.
So go ahead and lace up the combat boots, after all, this is war. And we're each fighting our own battle inside of it, each living our own form of revolution in our body.
If you need some inspiration for that, look no further than Sinéad O'Connor. Maybe even shave your head; Goddess knows the patriarchy would hate that.
Reach contributing writer Rachael Sage Payne at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RogueRachael
