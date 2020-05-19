UW seniors present 3D4M exhibition online

On May 16, the graduating seniors of the UW’s School of Art + Art History + Design with concentrations in 3D4M hosted a virtual opening for their spring showing due to Seattle’s ongoing stay-home order.
Titled “Re-nect0conlongloss0sis,” a noun coined by the group meaning “a collective succumbing to a recurrent state of deprivation,” the show featured multi-media works from the eight students on a pre-recorded loop from the gallery at the Ceramic and Metal Arts Building.
Senior Ren Nguyen, the DJ and VJ for the show, set the video feed to a collaborative playlist made by the class of nostalgic ‘80s pop and local indie with songs like “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House and “Seattle Party” by Chastity Belt.
As the 3D4M program is focused on sculpture, ceramics, and glass, the displayed works were experimental concepts in multimedia art. Many of the pieces seemed to be representative of the artists’ own identities, often including words and phrases as a depiction of their inner monologue.
Senior Kaitlin Huo’s “Make way” was a series of printed envelopes hanging in a row on a wall. The envelopes, facing backward, were printed with acknowledgments to friends, family, and even her front porch, “with whom I share my breakfast.” Considering the looming end of the quarter and undergraduate schooling for these students, Huo’s “Make way” seems to echo the formal acknowledgments graduating students are asked to make in their final moments at the UW.
However, as our current state of quarantine is changing long-standing graduation plans, senior acknowledgments are beginning to feel more and more futile. Yet the frankness of Huo’s statements on physical envelopes reminds us that what we are feeling now and what we have felt over the years cannot be quieted by the coronavirus, and our small comforts are sometimes just as appreciated as our biggest supporters.
“Much of me and my studio mates' creative practices center around the facilities and community present at the Ceramic and Metal Arts Building, and there is no exact replacement for that atmosphere when we are all studying and working away from it,” 3D4M student S. Lantz said in an email. “Thinking critically and inventively about representing our three-dimensional work in two-dimensional platforms has become even more pressing and necessary — whether that be for a virtual exhibition, our portfolios, or even social media.”
For senior Mariya Apostolova, the difficulties of quarantine directly impacted the inspiration of her work — a traditional Bulgarian tunic made of sewn pieces of paper, wrinkled and reworked with clay.
“Trying to make sense of this lockdown has felt like a nocturnal swim in an ocean of information,” Apostolova said through email. “[My] piece reflects on that ephemeral essence of substance.”
Lantz also told me about their gallery’s video feed setup, in which they manufactured an elevated rotating contraption with a laptop as the camera. When working from home without university resources, students are forced to get creative, and the 3D4M team is a force to be reckoned with.
The feed was looped and broadcasted on Twitch, as friends and those involved kept a steady stream of messages going in the chat. The 3D4M group also linked an invite to a Zoom call during the Twitch stream where viewers could watch the final product together and celebrate the showing with a live dance party, virtual backgrounds encouraged.
While the Spring 2020 3D4M opening was a success, the graduating class of 2020 is still struggling with the cancellation of in-person classes and graduation, forcing many projects to go unnoticed without proper showings and ceremonies. To stay up to date on upcoming works and to support the graduating students, look out for posts on UW departmental social media accounts.
Reach writer Ellen Cooper at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ellenecooper
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.