Staff Picks: 4/6-4/12

Zoe Schenk, writer and columnist (@schenk_zoe)
I’ve turned to an old favorite political drama of mine, “The West Wing” to stay entertained during quarantine. I first watched the show about a year after the 2016 election, and I remember having tears in my eyes after watching the first episode. It seemed fitting to return to the show during a time of uncertainty.
On a side note, if you don’t follow Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford on Twitter), one of the main actors in the show, you should. His account is just political ranting and dog photos; what more could one ask for?
“The West Wing” pulls you in with fantastic actors, storylines, and dialogue. Even if you don’t like politics, you would like this show. For a show made in the early 2000s, it tackles heavy topics, including domestic terrorism and drug addiction. A single episode can make you laugh, cry, and philosophize about the state of the world.
I don’t often claim to be patriotic, but watching “The West Wing” has me feeling all kinds of hope for what the United States could be, if only we had our own Leo McGarry or Josh Lyman.
Ellen Cooper, writer and columnist (@ellenecooper)
I’ve been struggling a bit with music. Quarantine has made me obsessive in spurts and entirely unable to listen to music for days on end (my mistake probably deciding to listen to Nick Drake or old Death Cab for Cutie). However, a few artists, songs, and albums have been important enough to distract me from the uncertainty at present.
The amount of new releases has also been a bit overwhelming, what with Justin Bieber’s attempt to save his image after the release of “Yummy” and Drake’salternative version of the “Cha Cha Slide,” so I’ll tell you what is worth checking out.
Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart”
A poppy ballad that encourages you to stay inside for reasons (an emotionally-unavailable crush) other than COVID-19.
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Rihanna’s “BELIEVE IT”
When we needed her the most, Rihanna delivered.
Car Seat Headrest’s “Martin”
The Seattle-based indie band is making a wholesome comeback with this homemade music video.
But apart from the new releases, I’ve found escapism in the world of 80s pop; Kate Bush’s “Hounds of Love” being the reigning champion for “best album to zone out and daydream to.”
In “Cloudbusting,” Bush sings of a place called Orgonon, a farm that cultivated “esoteric energy” led by pseudoscientist William Reich in the 1940s and 50s. While the concept somehow gets more confusing the longer you research it, Bush’s music allows the listener to momentarily depart from their current reality.
While I could probably go on for over 1,000 more words, I’ll stop here and list some honorable mentions for quarantine listening:
Ecco2k’s album, “E”
EARTHEATER’s album, “Trinity”
Flume and Toro y Moi’s single, “The Difference”
Daryll Hall and John Oates’ classic hit, “Out of Touch”
Charlotte Houston, Pacific Wave Editor (@lilgarlicclove)
As someone who gets a little freaked out after two tokes of weed, I’ve never felt much of a pull toward experimenting with the real, heavy-duty psychedelics. But 20 pages into “How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan,” I found myself reaching to see if I still had the number of that guy I met at a party who has a Light Phone and lives in his van.
Pollan dives into the possible treatment benefits of drugs like LSD and psilocybin for people suffering from mental health disorders and even cites studies of cancer patients whose experience with psilocybin caused them to lose their fear of death completely. But it’s not just a cut and dry book discussing statistical significance, it also something of a spiritual text, encouraging the reader to embrace the mystery of consciousness instead of insisting it has the answer to it.
It’s a book both for staunch empiricists who resist the spiritual and mystics who dislike the medicalization of mental health. It’s a book for skeptics but also about skeptics: Take scientist Bob Jesse whose trips caused him “‘to go from being sure … that consciousness is the product of our gray matter” to agreeing that it’s something much more metaphysical.
And anyway, what’s the first thing you need for a successful trip? A long, empty day with no obligations.
