Dash Manor hosts back-to-back shows with student band i///u

Both Friday and Saturday nights, i///u (pronounced “eye-you”) played two different sets at Dash Manor.
Local neo-soul band i///u has been turning heads in Seattle for a while, winning Rainy Dawg Radio’s 2018 Battle of the Bands, headlining Rainy Dawg Radio’s Birthday Fest, winning MoPOP’s annual Sound Off! Competition, and playing at the 2019 Bumbershoot Festival.
Their dedicated fan base and student-led management team have also been steadily growing in the past few years. In short, they pride themselves on being a creative community, working with and supporting local photographers, videographers, and producers, while also creating their own music. Think Haitus Kaiyote, The Internet, and BADBADNOTGOOD rolled into one group that just wants to have a great time together.
Dash Manor is one of the many U-District house show venues that has hosted i///u. The newer house venue is made up of Colton Droubli, head of related brand CHUDE, Wilson Rahn, UW graduate and musician under the name wilsonlikethevolleyball, and more.
Dash Manor, previously known as Pizza Palace, has remained a long-standing venue house in the U-District despite the annual change in occupants. Droubli explained that along with CHUDE, there will be a lot of upcoming changes surrounding the Dash Manor group.
“I definitely envision an insane amount of growth over the next year, especially after we move to a venue in April,” Droubli said. “I can’t tell you exactly what’s coming, but I can’t wait to blow everyone away.”
CHUDE will expand beyond their current presence and focus on more than just the house show scene.
“CHUDE actually started as a magazine,” Droubli said. “The first issue was published last July. I wanted to create something stylish and easy to look at that would showcase underground art, music, etc., and that eventually grew into something bigger. Now, CHUDE mostly acts as an event production company and label, as we have a few releases under our belt.”
As the house began to fill up on the second night, Droubli and his roommates had their routine down, putting up cardboard panels as makeshift walls, seamlessly running through soundcheck, and checking people in at the door. Within 30 minutes, the house was packed and the windows had fogged up.
i///u kicked off their second set with amazing energy, playing for almost two hours. There were Flower Boy covers, countless photographers, and fans singing along to the original songs.
It was really incredible seeing so many people working together for one band.
i///u also had a merch table set up in Dash Manor’s kitchen with T-shirts and stickers promoting their newest EP “Junebugs.” The table was being run by their managers and friends and the merch was even designed with the help of a former UW student.
“Junebugs,” released in November, is i///u’s debut project by the thirteen-person group. The band is mostly made of UW music students studying jazz.
After the show, lead singer and flutist Katyrose Jordan revealed that they have no intention of slowing down their performances anytime soon.
Be sure to follow i///u and CHUDE on Instagram for more news.
Reach writer Ellen Cooper at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ellenecooper
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.