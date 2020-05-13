‘Something to be grateful for’: UW Poetry Club makes a smooth transition online

Online operations have proven to be a difficult transition for classes and RSOs; there is a disconnect in seeing the pixelated faces and hearing the distorted voices of classmates and professors with less than stellar internet connection. The UW Poetry Club, however, is making do with the changes and continues to hold weekly meetings over Zoom.
The club has been a space for members to come and connect with friends and celebrate their passion for poetry together. Even if now it’s just seeing each other through screens, laughs are shared and positive, constructive reactions are made in response to shared works. Yet, the transition hasn’t come without its issues.
“The meetings have had their technological difficulties, of course, mostly because I’m challenged in that area,” club president and founder Samantha Seaver said. “But thanks to the help of the officers and members, we’re able to get the issues resolved quickly enough.”
One of the great things about Zoom meetings for the club, Seaver added, is the chat function, which allows members to type suggestions and ideas for group activities. Screen-sharing group poems on Word documents have proven to be much easier than writing lines on a whiteboard.
Another plus side to the virtual meetings is the lack of a time limit. The club now has more time to chat and share and get side-tracked instead of having to worry about time restrictions or another club waiting to use the room.
There are certain benefits to the poetry workshopping process as well. UW Poetry Club vice president Jesus Gutierrez mentioned that it might even be easier for some members to share their poems virtually now since they can turn their cameras off if they want, which can be helpful in relieving pressure.
“I’ve also noticed increased vulnerability with members’ comfort in sharing their poetry due to the fact that they are in their own rooms,” vice president Ana Kelly said. “Which is awesome practice for when we eventually return to the classroom setting.”
Kelly added that simply having a community of friends who share a common love for poetry, especially in a time where finding things that make us happy is of the utmost importance, is something to be grateful for.
“Overall, though, we miss the intimacy of being in a space together and letting ourselves be vulnerable,” Seaver said. “For many members, who all run the gamut from bio and engineering to art majors, this is the one non-academic creative outlet they have all week.”
While Seaver explained that virtual meetings aren’t the same as meeting in a classroom with homemade cookies and friends reacting to each other's poems, just being able to see familiar faces and friends on a weekly basis is enough to keep club meetings active and meaningful.
Students at the UW are welcome to join meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday and can gain access to the Zoom link by contacting the club’s Instagram page or emailing Seaver.
