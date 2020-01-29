Nature’s Last Stand is not yolking around

In my opinion, there is nothing more stressful than cooking the perfect egg. While I struggle to fry two eggs without breaking the yolks or burning the whites, Nature’s Last Stand manages to serve up a seemingly endless stream of breakfast sandwiches from a griddle covered in farm-fresh eggs and sausages deftly handled by their staff.
A breakfast sandwich is only as good as its sausage and eggs, and Nature’s Last Stand sources theirs from their 30-acre farm in the Snoqualmie Valley. On their farm, they raise hogs for sausage, chickens for eggs, and grow herbs and vegetables that are featured on their menu. They even raise ducks and sheep.
Nature’s Last Stand has been serving the U-District Farmers Market for 25 years, but has only been cooking breakfast sandwiches for the past five.
“I get bored easily,” John Huschle, owner of Nature’s Last Stand, said. “So I like to try and make things within the farm.”
At their U-District stand, you can buy their specialty sausages, which include pork and mutton options, and bulk pulled-pork. Their menu is inspired by flavors from around the globe, including Thai food and North African food. Huschle also plans to release a jerk flavored and chorizo sausage.
You can also opt to enjoy their sausage and eggs on a breakfast sandwich.
“I personally really love breakfast sandwiches,” Huschle said. “I fancy myself a breakfast sandwich connoisseur.”
Even though there are only several sandwich options, I had a difficult time deciding what to pick when I visited Nature’s Last Stand at the U-District Farmers Market. After much painful agonizing, and lots of patience on the part of both my photographer and the stand’s staff, I settled on the classic breakfast sandwich.
Nature’s Last Stand’s breakfast sandwich features a pork sausage patty, an egg, Samish Bay cheese, and Mama Lil’s hot peppers, all on a brioche bun from Tall Grass Bakery.
“What we don’t provide, we buy from other vendors at the market,” Huschle said.
For one dollar more, you can also add to your sandwich with an extra egg, extra cheese, seasonal greens, extra peppers, or sauerkraut. And for those who don’t eat meat, they’ll add an extra egg and greens to your sandwich in the place of sausage.
Once I ordered, I could barely wait for my sandwich to be photographed before I devoured it.
I don’t say this lightly, but the breakfast sandwich I ordered from Nature’s Last Stand is easily the best breakfast sandwich I’ve ever eaten.
There’s nothing like fresh eggs, and this sandwich featured them beautifully. The Samish Bay cheese was sharp and creamy, a nice deviation from the cheddar I usually put on my breakfast sandwiches at home. Sweet peppers made the sandwich perfectly tangy and added a bit of bite. I also can’t remember ever having had a breakfast sandwich on a brioche bun, but now that I have, I don’t think I’ll be able to go back.
In the face of no weekend plans, it’s easy to be tempted to stay in bed all day on a Saturday, but the promise of a breakfast sandwich like those at Nature’s Last Stand would get me out of bed any day.
