Bat for Lashes plays a stripped-down show at The Neptune

The Pakistani art-pop artist Natasha Khan, professionally known as Bat for Lashes, performed a minimalist version of her summer 2019 album “Lost Girls” on Monday. Her show at The Neptune Theater was the first stop on her North American tour this year.
Accompanied by just one keyboard, Khan began the show with heavy vocals dressed in a blood-red vintage lace gown.
She explained that the inspiration for the album came from rewatching “The Lost Boys,” giggling that she only wished it could have been vampire girls instead. During the song “The Hunger,” Khan crooned, “I want to feel / Like I'm still alive / I want to bleed / And feed us forever / But I want to feed / The hunger inside” against “Twin Peaks”-like synths.
I was unsure what to expect going into the show. I had previously only known Bat For Lashes from her track with Beck called “Let’s Get Lost” from the soundtrack of the third Twilight movie, “Eclipse.” While the movies haven’t held up well, they always managed to do an amazing job with the music so I knew she would be interesting to watch. I pictured a dark and brooding but performative show, especially because her newest album was relatively upbeat and poppy.
Rather, Bat for Lashes surprised the crowd by delivering an intimate kind of open mic night with poems and stories of how she became the London girl obsessed with the paranormal — very Seattle if you ask me.
Khan revealed that most of the album was also inspired by a trip to Death Valley where she stumbled upon The Amargosa Opera House, founded by a woman who had been a ballerina for years and then fell in love with the desert. The interior walls of the opera house were painted to look like an audience was always watching since ballet did not prove to be very popular in Death Valley. Khan explained that she often felt homesick, especially while on tour. The story of the woman’s dedication to the desert always stuck with her because sometimes landscapes just describe emotions better.
She sang, “Measuring the distance between you and I / Finding the location inside / You being alive while I'm alive / Within the dusty desert sky.”
Bat for Lashes continued to recount the process of creating her album — how she pulled inspiration from many 80s movies she had seen growing up and later as a film student at “uni.”
She would quietly kid about how nervous she was and then pull out her bubblegum-pink Fender Stratocaster to play a flawless Cyndi Lauper cover. On The Neptune’s stage, with just a few electric lanterns as decorations, Khan held a strong presence.
Whenever she mentioned something supernatural, like the time she walked into the moors with only special herbs (that’s “herbs” with a “haitch”) and a self-proclaimed wizard, the audience cheered.
Before the show ended, Khan took a moment to address the melancholy undertones of her ethereal sound. While dealing with grief over the years, she found solace in phenomena, specifically extraterrestrial ones. As exemplified in her song “Close Encounters” from the album “The Bride,” Khan told the crowd that she often found parallels between death and abduction. For her, the mystery of the unknown helped her cope with loss, and also propelled her proclivity to music.
Bat for Lashes ended her show with her two biggest hit songs, “Daniel” and “Laura,”and a synthesized cover of Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work.”
“Lost Girls” received a score of 7.2 from Pitchfork this fall. Follow Bat for Lashes on Instagram for news of her upcoming shows and Lynchian photoshoots.
Reach writer Ellen Cooper at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ellenecooper
