Growing and gaining perspectives through travel

Sun-soaked and sick of the southern California mindset — what we SoCal kids call “the bubble”— Zander Lyskin took his itch for adventure to college in San Francisco. This would be the first of several universities he would study at, and the first of several steps taken outside of his comfort zone, which would soon grow to expand across multiple oceans.
Lyskin is now a Foster graduate having studied abroad twice in his time at the UW. But his interest in the artform that is gazing out of plane windows and consuming photo-worthy food began with his journey during college.
“Everybody I was talking to about trying to gain different perspectives said they gained it from travel and going to different places that were foreign to them,” Lyskin said, referring to his time at the University of San Francisco (USF). “After a little while, I knew I really needed to get out of my comfort zone and grow through discomfort.”
His thirst to see the world hadn’t been satisfied with his move to San Francisco, so Lyskin left and fuelled his desire with a 10 week trip to India in the fall of 2016.
When he returned to the states, it wouldn't be to attend USF in the spring. This time Lyskin tried his luck in Seattle, where he would spend some time at Seattle Central College before finding his way into the Foster School of Business at the UW. It was through this that he got the opportunity to go abroad again to study in Rome, and then to Copenhagen after.
What initially enticed Lyskin to study abroad was the price, as studying abroad is often cheaper for out-of-state students. But beyond that, it was the chance to once again connect with people from different backgrounds and outlooks on life. Through each of these experiences, Lyskin came away with what he’d been craving — exposure. But he also walked away a better person because of it.
“Traveling helps me build a lot of resiliency,” Lyskin said. “Every time I’ve traveled I haven’t had a lot of money in my bank account. I think that’s stressful, but it also forces me to think on my feet and it brings out the best in me.”
Another perk of studying abroad in Europe was the opportunity to access multiple locations and cultures during the extended breaks from class.
While talking with me, Lyskin listed over five countries that he was able to visit in just a two week vacation from Copenhagen Business School. One of those countries was Russia, where this notion of connection really carried.
“We hear a lot in the U.S., a lot of negative things about Russians and how they view us,” Lyskin said. “I gained a lot of insight from being able to go there and talk to Russians, who had nothing but good things to say about Americans. They were looking to connect in the same way we were looking to connect with our neighbors here.”
Having spent much of his time at the UW Rome Center with other students from the Seattle campus, Lyskin recounted memories of the new friends he had made on that study abroad program.
He and some others from the program arrived at an Airbnb in Florence on a weekend trip away from Rome, only to realize that they had no place to stay. They’d booked it for the wrong weekend.
“I really got to know some of my friends a lot better by seeing how they managed that stress,” Lyskin said.
Getting to know others while surrounded by the discomfort of an unfamiliar setting is an exciting, and at times, testing opportunity. But like the relationships I have been able to maintain with the friends I made during study abroad, Lyskin also acknowledged that he remains close with many of the participants from his program.
Beyond of course the unforgettable views and excitement of every foreign moment in travel, Lyskin mentioned that the benefits of being abroad weren’t just left behind in the countries he visited, but flew back home with him.
“Although I love traveling and going different places, having those experiences helps me gain more in my experience in Washington that I wouldn’t have otherwise,” Lyskin said.
Even with all of the chaos and uncertainty of the current situation in the world, travel, though it may not be exactly accessible to us right now, still provides Lyskin a foundation of hope and support through the lessons it has gifted him.
“I think right now with everything that’s going on with COVID, none of us know what school is going to look like, what work is going to look like, what life will look like in the next year,” Lyskin said. “Before I traveled and studied abroad I think that really would have scared me … and now because I’ve been in uncertain situations, I feel a lot more comfortable and I know everything will be okay.”
Reach columnist Billie Featherston at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: billiefeathers1
