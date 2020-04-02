Michelada madness

In this time of social distancing, I turn to the drink that takes me back to my days in Mexico City: the Michelada. A Michelada is a popular Mexican beer cocktail similar to a Bloody Mary but with a less boozy base. “Mi,” means “My,” and “Chelada” refers to beer with ice.
Michelada’s are said to have originated in the mid 20th century when bar culture became popular in Mexican society. Today, many variations of the drink exist around the country. Some prefer beer with only lemon, while others drink it with a combination of tomato and clam juice in a concoction known as “Clamato.]” It’s also one of the few beer drinks where using a straw is acceptable.
It won’t get you drunk in one go, but it will give a little spice to your otherwise bland days.
Ingredients:
Glass — Tall or pint recommended. Jars are good too.
Beer, preferably a Mexican beer — Corona, Tecate, or Modelo work great, but any light lager beer will work. If you’re into recipe testing or white washing, maybe try an IPA?
Tomato juice or Clamato — If you’re into that fishy taste, Clamato is a clam juice mixed with tomato juice and is often used in Mexico.
Lime
Salt + chile seasoning — Premixed is easiest. Tajin at Safeway is best, but “Everything but the Elote” at Trader Joe’s is an acceptable substitute.
Optional — Hot sauce. Tabasco, Valentina, Tapatio, or equivalent.
Instructions:
Rub rim of glass with lime and dip into chili mixture to create a rim.
Fill glass approximately ¼ of the way with tomato or Clamato juice, or 2 oz.
Fill to the tip-top with beer.
Squeeze in some lime juice and add a wedge to the rim.
Stir.
Enjoy!
Make it spicy: Add your desired amount of hot sauce and stir.
