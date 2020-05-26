The take-out hours

After weeks of sketching inside, I decided to venture out to sketch early in the evening. I brought my two trusty sketchbooks and my ballpoint pen in search of subjects I had been missing for nearly three months.
Living in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood means my family is a short distance away from a number of independent restaurants, shops, and cafes. Around this time of year, the restaurants would typically open up their outdoor seating, and on a weekend evening, you could walk down the street to see the neighborhood bustling and alive.
Lines that would usually stretch out onto the sidewalk for ice cream or gelato are now replaced by lines of people cautiously six feet apart. The awnings and windows of restaurants are open but instead of people casually eating outdoors, it is employees waiting to hand off take-out orders.
I stood across the street from these establishments to maintain a safe distance. The experience, while strange at first, brought me back to times when I could comfortably stand in a crowded space, taking in the whole environment for my drawings.
Nearly every restaurant was doing takeout of some kind, and it made me happy to see that these hubs of community and culture are still playing their role in keeping the neighborhood feel alive.
Until the next sketch,
