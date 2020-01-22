UW Simpson Center for the Humanities presents ‘Keywords’ video series

The humanities are a collection of ever-changing fields of study, often reflecting current societal trends or beliefs. This nature of the humanities manifests itself at the UW in the work being done by The Simpson Center for the Humanities.
The Simpson Center is one of the nation’s largest and most holistic humanities centers. At the heart of its mission, according to its website, it is furthering “initiatives in the humanities at the leading edge of change.”
Among these initiatives is the Simpson Center’s new series of free video lectures. Titled “Keywords,” the videos aim to tackle the meanings of words that are “specialized, complicated, contentious, or ambiguous.”
The video series developed secondarily from an existing series of talks sponsored by the Simpson Center. Each year, the Center puts on the Katz lecture series, which consists of three talks, one given by a UW professor and two given by nominees from other universities, and aims to “[emphasize] the role of the humanities in liberal education.”
The intention of this new series is to catalog lecturers’ definitions of keywords that are significant to their work. The videos can then serve as a database of definitions for professors to use in classes or for the general public online.
The first Keywords video was released Nov. 12, 2019, on the Simpson Center’s website. In this five minute video, Katz Distinguished Lecturer and UW professor of English, Chadwick Allen, presented his research on Indigenous literary studies, and specifically the keyword “indigeneity.”
He specifies that “indigenous” (with a lowercase “i”) is used to refer to people or things that are native to a certain area, while “Indigenous” (with a capital “I”) is a term with a political connotation that grew out of native activism in the 1970s. “Indigenous” is a term that is used to emphasize the connections between Indigenous rights movements around the world. Allen stresses that “Indigeneity” can have different connotations depending on context and discipline it’s being used in.
Graduate students studying topics in the humanities can apply for grants through the Simpson Center to fund their research. Additionally, the Simpson Center supports conferences to discuss a wide variety of subjects in the humanities.
“We’re really lucky at the University of Washington that we have the Simpson Center,” Allen said. “There are centers for the humanities at lots of universities; we have one of the best-funded and best run, I think, in the country.”
The next Keywords video will be presented by Eva Cherniavsky, an Andrew R. Hilen Professor of American literature and culture at the UW. The term Cherniavsky will expand upon is “neoliberalism.”
The Simpson Center sponsored Cherniavsky to collaborate with a colleague from the University of Arizona to co-host a conference on the topic of neoliberalism.
When asked about her work, Cherniavsky emphasizes the importance of the Simpson Center.
“I think the Simpson Center is crucial precisely because it allows us to showcase the relevance of the work we do,” Cherniavsky said.
In an effort to emphasize the interdisciplinary nature of the humanities, the Simpson Center strives to make its lectures appeal to students across a wide variety of areas of study.
In the face of more cutbacks to the humanities at the UW, including the recent reduction in the number of humanities advisors, Cherniavsky remains adamant about the significance of the humanities.
“I find it really stunning that at this moment of, like, borderline civil war, where language and representation and culture seem to matter more than ever we are suggesting that all our social problems are amenable to sort of technocratic solutions,” Cherniavsky said.
Cherniavsky’s lecture will be posted to the Simpson Center’s website soon.
Reach writer Zoe Luderman Miller at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
