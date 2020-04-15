Amid the chaos of a global pandemic, La Pasta becomes a pillar of the community

These are uncertain times, and if you’re anything like me, carbs are a surefire way to make you feel a bit better. Last quarter, after covering the food from La Pasta for this column, I returned to its stand every weekend to stock up on fresh ravioli and homemade sauce to brace me for the coming week.
Needless to say, I’m missing my weekly dose of pasta now that Seattle’s farmers markets are closed. To help assuage my cravings, I reached out to Alessandro Stortini, the owner of La Pasta, to see how the farmers market closures are impacting him and his business.
La Pasta opened a storefront in 2012 and has been involved in organizing home delivery services for farmers market vendors for some time. Because of this, La Pasta has not been hit as hard by the loss of market customers.
“We’re gonna be a unique case than for most others at this time,” Stortini said.
La Pasta hasn’t seen a large drop in sales, as its storefront locations have remained open as essential businesses.
In fact, La Pasta is kept busy with wholesale orders from home delivery services, as well as the increased number of customers who are coming to their physical locations to stock up on what they would usually buy at the markets.
“We’re swamped,” Stortini said.
So much so that he has reached out to people in the food industry who lost their jobs to COVID-19 and offered them hours at his stores.
Stortini’s drive to support the Seattle farmers market community goes beyond job offers, however.
After getting the call that the markets were closing, Stortini started thinking about how he could use his situation to help others.
“I thought to myself, I need to reach out to all of the vendors at the market because I have a grocery front and almost all of them don’t,” Stortini said.
As a result, La Pasta is now carrying products from many other vendors who have been impacted by market closures. Now, in addition to La Pasta’s wonderful homemade pasta, you can order staples from other vendors, such as Samish Bay Cheese and Rockridge Orchards, through La Pasta on Grubhub, UberEats, and other home delivery websites.
Stortini remarked that his situation enables him to make products available on these platforms because he has a physical location that is open seven days a week. This way, he can fill orders every day, unlike many vendors who either don’t own a storefront or aren’t at their facilities on a daily basis.
“It was me trying to use what resources we have to help others,” Stortini said.
He added that the best part about the current situation is the outpouring of support he has seen from farmers market customers. He frequently gets phone calls from people asking where they can buy their favorites.
If you still can’t find what you’re looking for, Stortini recommends reaching out to vendors to see where you can buy their product. Many are struggling to adapt to the current crisis, and our support is vital.
So do yourself a favor, and go UberEats some mushroom ravioli.
Reach columnist Zoe Luderman Miller at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.