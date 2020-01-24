Review: Staged reading of ‘Savage Conversations’ rattles morals

On Dec. 26, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln ordered the hanging of 38 Dakota men in Mankato, Minnesota. The Dakota tribe, forced into an area too small to be sustainable, had attacked white settlers out of desperation for survival, leading to military intervention and the capture of thousands of Dakota people. Following biased trials, shoddy testimony, and language barriers, Lincoln arrived at his verdict and concluded the U.S.-Dakota war with piercing finality.
The shock that one of America’s leading advocates for equality conceded his morals to the pressures of politics and racist public opinion is at the core of LeAnne Howe’s “Savage Conversations.” Directed by UW master’s student Andrew Coopman, the play depicts the torment of former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln (Maureen Miko) by the ghost of a “Savage Indian” (Steven Davis) following her husband’s assassination.
“Revisionist history has created a sense that the Lincolns are saviors,” Coopman said. “That’s that Republican dynasty, that belief of maintaining the appearance of the good history to make it great again. That idea has to be maintained at all costs, even at the expense of truth, at the expense of an important story, at the expense of voices being silenced.”
“Savage Conversations” played Jan. 22 in the Henry Art Gallery auditorium. The Center for Performance Studies will host Howe at Coffee & Concepts this Friday, Jan. 24, in Hutchinson Hall.
The choice to haunt Mrs. Lincoln, rather than her husband, parallels Mary’s denial of guilt in her personal life. Hailing from a wealthy family, she was flirtatious and condescending in her youth. Careless with money, she was a hot-headed shopper, recklessly spending the federal budget on dresses, jewelry, furniture, and other lavish items.
As a mother, she lost three of her four sons in childhood. Howe portrays their deaths as Mary’s fault, partially due to her opium addiction. The “Savage Indian” calls Mary “gar woman,” referencing the garfish that eats its own eggs.
“It just fit the description of Mary because she ends up killing her children,” Howe said. “It embodied that really powerful fish, this ancient fish that has survived thousands of years and at the same time had frailties.”
Miko played Mary with thunderous abandonment, taking the lonely woman through uncontrollable outbursts and stony-eyed musings.
“Once I learned that everything that she said was basically a lie, it was easier to play the part,” Miko said.
Mary Todd Lincoln has quite a poor historical reputation. She was constantly ridiculed by the press for her erratic behavior and violent moods. Her only surviving son Robert had her detained at the Bellevue Place sanitarium for several months and repeatedly attempted to return her after her release.
The play, published in 2019, had only been read twice before, according to Howe. Coopman thus had immense freedom to build his creative space.
“Normally a staged reading is behind music stands, pretty static,” Coopman said. “I thought it was really important to do more, and I had performers willing to play with me and help create the space. We played a lot with where they’re standing, where they’re focusing, the physical relationships between them.”
Coopman prioritized movement, such as dancing and having levels on stage, to bring life to the story. The play is very physical, with the “Savage Indian” scratching Mary’s scalp, slitting her eyelids, and binding her to chairs. That tension would not have manifested itself if the actors were simply reading on their stools.
“The energy between the characters was what he was working on,” Howe said. “In my imagination, it was always to be like this.”
Of particular interest to the audience was the character of “the Rope” (Antonio Mitchell). An eerie reminder of fate, it hangs at stage right and interjects Mary’s conscience. Howe wrote not so much for plot but for commentary and a haunting presence.
“The Rope’s actions are really there as a foil,” Howe said. “I always thought the actor would bring that character in all kinds of ways ... Just like the other characters on stage that had so much agency, “the Rope” is its own entity. It’s a storyteller in its own way.”
The play was a little slow and confusing at times, but the performances by all three actors were intense and jaw-dropping, with booming voices that shook your ribcage. Familiarity with the history of Mary Todd Lincoln was necessary. Afterward, you’re left feeling unsettled with an urge to discuss.
As quoted in the play, 10 million Indigenous people lived in America when Columbus landed. By the 1860s, nine million of them were gone. Howe, who is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, updated the audience that the Indigenous peoples are five million strong today. Theirs is a story of recovery, not defeat; they are still here and have a voice. Although Howe is not Dakota herself, she received praise for telling this narrative.
“I was very unsure whether I could get this right,” Howe said. “When I read it in front of some Dakota elders, they cried. They got it. They accepted I’m not Dakota and I’m writing this story because it came.”
