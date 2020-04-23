Make masks to save lives

After the CDC recommended that everyone wear face masks in public, the internet positively exploded with face mask patterns and tutorials; from the CDC’s bandana mask, which is essentially two rectangles sewn together, to the more time-intensive patterns that look more like the N95 masks.
The idea behind these different designs is simple: to effectively filtrate particles, a mask should fit snugly against your face with no gaps for unfiltered air to get through. The fitted masks are obviously better at doing this, but that comes with the downside that they are time-intensive to make and need to be sized, so they can’t really be made efficiently in bulk.
On the other hand, masks similar in shape to the blue hospital masks are not nearly as effective at eliminating gaps, but they’re incredibly simple to make and can be produced extremely quickly.
Since time is of the essence, some organizations with a lot of employees are advocating for a simpler mask; not quite two rectangles, but one that theoretically takes 10 minutes to make if you’ve got a working sewing machine. But if you’re just making a mask for yourself or your family, go ahead and spend the extra time making something much more fitted.
Even if you don’t have a lot of sewing expertise, or several bolts of fabric just lying around like I do, you can still make masks. For the material, dish towels, vacuum cleaner bags, and cotton blend shirts (just check the tag) are currently being recommended. Don’t try to get your hands on medical-grade material. That needs to go to the hospitals, and you have to pay for it anyway.
Don’t have a sewing machine? Sew them by hand. You probably have some sort of mini sewing kit for emergency repairs lying around somewhere. Don’t know how to sew? Take the leftover scraps from after you cut out the mask pattern and learn how to do a backstitch. Being able to sew is a good skill to have anyway, and the best way to learn is by doing, so why not practice by making masks that could potentially save lives?
Some places will even send you supplies if you make masks to donate, like Joann Fabrics and Crafts. Especially if you’re sewing by hand, it can actually be quite relaxing. Besides, it’s really important to make things, and if you build up your sewing skills enough while making masks, you could try your hand at repairing those leggings with the hole in the thigh, making that thrifted jacket fit nicely, or even making things like shirts, skirts, pants, and dresses.
This is a scary time for us all, and sometimes it feels like there’s nothing you can do. But stay home and make masks, and you might just save someone’s life.
